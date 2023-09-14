The original New York and Las Vegas hit Menopause The Musical is coming to Albury. Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change". This sidesplitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. See what millions of women (and brave men) have been laughing about for 22 years.