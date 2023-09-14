READ UP
The 17th annual Write Around The Murray explores the theme: Living Breathing Stories. More than 40 author talks, panel discussions, workshops, performances, exhibitions, tours and children's activities will be presented throughout the festival. Among the writers taking part will be Pip Williams, Debra Dank, Margaret Hickey, Shelley Burr, Paul Dalgarno, Kate Mildenhall, T.R. Napper, Kathryn Heyman and Joel McKerrow. For more details and bookings visit: writearoundthemurray.org.au.
LISTEN UP
The Homecoming Concert: Danny Phegan Trio, Holbrook Hotel, Saturday, September 16, 6pm
Get ready to experience an unforgettable evening as we welcome back acclaimed singer-songwriter Danny Phegan and his band to the Holbrook Hotel, the very place where he played his first gig! Settle in for an electrifying night filled with music and fun times. All proceeds from ticket sales are going to Country Hope. Tickets $25. Doors open at 6pm.
DANCE UP
Strictly Ballroom at Adamshurst, 603 David Street, Albury, Sunday, September 17, 2pm to 4pm
Get your dancing shoes on for Strictly Ballroom at Adamshurst. Come and Try ballroom dancing with Cazz Kardol, choreographer at Revolution Theatre Productions. Silent auction. Featured Strictly Ballroom dance show. Musical performances. Drinks and nibbles. Prizes for the best dressed couple! Visit trybooking.com/CKTAE or phone (02) 6021 3022.
PADDLES UP
Dragon boating: Come with a friend session, Gateway Lakes, Saturday, September 16, 8.45am to 10.30am
Want to make fitness and fun a permanent part of your 2023? Grab a friend (or come by yourself, plenty of friends to be made) and come along to see what dragon boat racing is all about! All equipment is supplied, all you need to do is complete a registration and bring a drink bottle! Bookings: warriordragons.com.au/registration
Vinyl Swap, Church Street Hotel, Wodonga, Saturday, September 16, 1.30pm to 4pm
Spin round like a record! Then head on down to Church Street Hotel. Take some vinyls to swap with like-minded music lovers. If you don't have anything to swap there will be vinyl to buy on the day. $20 entry, music provided by DJ ESSE. This is a fundraiser for Country Hope, which supports children battling life-threatening illnesses and their families.
SHOW UP
Slowly Slowly Stand Atlantic, Beer Deluxe Albury, Sunday, September 17, 9pm
Slowly Slowly and Stand Atlantic are joining forces on a mammoth Australian regional tour through September and October. Slowly Slowly, one of Australia's most adored and beloved bands, have just wrapped up their incredible sold-out Daisy Chain album tour, culminating in 3500 tickets sold in Melbourne and the presentation of their inaugural Easy Lover mini one day festival. Doors open at Beer Deluxe Albury at 7pm.
ACT UP
Menopause The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm to 9pm
The original New York and Las Vegas hit Menopause The Musical is coming to Albury. Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change". This sidesplitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. See what millions of women (and brave men) have been laughing about for 22 years.
GREEN UP
Music in the Gardens - The Royal High Jinx, Albury Botanic Gardens, Sunday, September 17, 1pm to 4pm
Melbourne's mesmerising contemporary world music band The Royal High Jinx have burst onto Australian festival stages with originality, virtuosity and theatricality. Their songs and tunes are inspired by European traditions, peppered with Gypsy Jazz, Latin, Balkan and swing grooves with a pinch of folk. Friends of Albury Botanic Gardens will also host a plant sale at their nursery behind the Botanic Gardens curator's cottage on Smollett Street, 11am to 3pm.
WEED UP
Beechworth Weed Foragers Walk, Sunday, September 17, leaves from the Apothecary 9am
Hosted by Farmacy Co, the weed foragers walk teaches people to recognise common plants growing wild in parks, waterways and roadsides. Learn how to harvest, what parts are used and what benefit they have for nutrition and medicine so when you get home you can discover your own back yard bounty. All walks are easy. Wheelchair and pram-friendly. Cost $25 (kids under 16 and carers free).
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Saturday, September 16, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
