A PLAN to have a route named the Tim Fischer Way to honour the former Deputy Prime Minister is still being pursued by Lockhart Council despite it being informally rejected two years ago.
Shire mayor Greg Verdon said the project remained alive, but fixing flood-damaged roads had been an immediate priority over the past 12 months.
"We're still looking at it, there's a few hurdles with Transport for NSW and changing road names, but it's still on our agenda," Cr Verdon said.
"It's still on our to-do list."
The proposal was first aired in April 2021 by then Lockhart councillor Max Day who flagged having signs along the 38-kilometre passage from the turn-off to Boree Creek beyond Lockhart and then north to the Sturt Highway.
It would connect Mr Fischer's hometown of Boree Creek to Lockhart, with a park in the former and a museum display in the latter honouring the former National Party leader and NSW and federal MP.
It was not envisaged the road names would be altered.
Max Day's wife Frances was elected to council later in 2021 and said she was "absolutely" committed to seeing the idea realised.
Nationals NSW Upper House MP Wes Fang, who criticised that decision, said he remained willing to help Lockhart Council on the matter.
"I think it's eminently sensible we recognise Boree Creek's favourite son in a way that is appropriate and Lockhart Council's view that the road between the two places might be a way of honouring Tim is a good one and it's a way of possibly increasing tourism," Mr Fang said.
"While we know Tim loved trains, he loved transport in general and it's certainly something that's got merit and I'm more than happy to assist Lockhart Council in pursuing Transport for NSW."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.