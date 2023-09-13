The Border Mailsport
Lockhart's Abe Wooden becomes first Demon to win Azzi medal in more than a decade

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
September 13 2023
Lockhart midfielder Abe Wooden polled in 14 out of 18 matches to win the Azzi medal on Wednesday night.
Lockhart midfielder Abe Wooden produced an ultra-consistent second-half of the season to claim the Azzi medal on Wednesday night.

