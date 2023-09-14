Furious residents armed with spray paint cans have vented their angst at the state of pothole-riddled roads in the North East.
The silent protest - with several sections of the Murray River Road near Granya covered with spray-painted pothole warnings - has stepped up a gear in recent weeks.
The graffiti comes in the wake of a pledge by the Victorian government to repair the region's damaged motorways.
In July, a Victorian government spokesman told The Border Mail there was a "strong commitment to maintaining regional roads" with $2.8 billion earmarked for maintenance and renewal works over 10 years.
But residents unhappy with progress have taken matters into their own hands.
In October last year, at the height of the "big wet", Border and North East councils said they were struggling to stay on top of pothole fixes.
Indigo Shire Council said it had received "an unprecedented number of calls" relating to the condition of sealed and gravel roads across the shire.
The words were sprayed on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road just metres away from the potholed section.
A month later, a Tawonga man said he was chastised by police for erratic driving while he was swerving to avoid potholes on his daily commute to Albury.
Albert Heystack admitted he was speeding and accepted his fine for exceeding the limit by 10 kilometres in a 100kmh zone on the Kiewa Valley Highway, but insisted authorities' priorities were out of skew.
Later in July, a parliamentary inquiry into the condition of pothole-riddled roads in the North East was announced and cautiously welcomed by Murray Valley Highway residents who said "they'll believe repairs when they see them".
The first hearing of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport at Wodonga on July 17 heard evidence from several councils as part of its probe into how severe weather had impacted regional road networks.
A spokesman from the office of Indi MP Helen Haines, who has taken a strong interest in the parliamentary inquiry, said the probe was still in the hearings stage.
