Workforce shortages coupled with high attrition rates due to unbearable workloads have left the veterinary industry in crisis, one Border vet has said.
Owner of Murray River Animal Hospital, Dr Leanne Bailey, said vets were leaving the industry in droves because of "burn out" and disrespectful customers.
"Many people start this career but only a small percentage stay," she said.
"Lack of appreciation and abuse from clients drives staff away from the industry.
According to Animal Emergency Australia, there are only enough vets to meet 60 per cent of the demand.
While there are many reasons for the shortage, a significant factor is the low number of university entrants into vet science programs.
In 2021, the number of students enrolled in Australian vet science programs totalled 1890 - a decrease from the 2440 students enrolled in 2010.
This decline can be attributed to the high cost of education, HECS debt, and the time (seven years) it takes to complete a veterinary science degree.
Dr Andrew Jacotine, owner of ACE Vet Hospital Euroa, made a submission to the inquiry and said more incentives were needed to get students to enrol in the degree and work in regional and remote areas where they were needed most.
He said the government's HELP for Rural Doctors and Nurse Practitioners program, which essentially wiped the university debt of students who chose to work in the bush, was an example of what might work.
"We're seeing action in those spaces, but we are seeing nothing in our world," Dr Jacotine said.
Furthermore, Albury MP and owner of Family Vet Centre, Justin Clancy, said there needed to be more pathways for accreditation.
"I met a woman in Orange who is starting a bakery because she is from Brazil and although she is a vet, she isn't accredited to act as a vet in Australia," he said.
"So when you have a workforce shortage, we need to explore more pathways for accreditation."
Dr Jacotine said the workforce shortage resulted in veterinary practices reducing hours.
"We have been so chronically short-staffed, and the availability of labour in the marketplace is so low that we've had to drop from five vets last year to two and a half vets this year," he said.
"The same thing is happening with all vets; when one loses staff, it forces them to reduce their hours and the services they provide, bumping the problems along to the next clinic.
"For example, during our last week of after-hours, which was in December last year, for four days, we stayed open for 24 hours with two vets, which is unsustainable."
Vets are four times more likely to die by suicide than the general population and, on average, a vet takes their own life every 12 weeks.
"The attrition rate for the first five years out of uni is high; I think it's something like 50 per cent," Dr Jacotine said.
"Young vets come out of uni and start a job, and I see how quickly they develop PTSD-like symptoms.
"The symptoms they show are the same: anxiety, depression, and a visceral response to when the phone rings.
"But what is surprising is how quickly it occurs; within six months, people develop these trauma responses after working the way they work."
Dr Clancy made a submission to the inquiry and said "compassion fatigue" could take its toll on those in the industry.
"Pets are a loved part of any family, and when you have to help families through challenging situations and discussions, there's a burden associated with that," he said.
"It doesn't get easier with time either; there have been times when you help a family say goodbye to a beloved pet, and we would all end up in tears.
"So it can be deeply emotional, and sometimes there's not the resources around debriefing and the ability to ensure you are looking after your mental health."
Dr Bailey, who also made a submission to the inquiry, said the exorbitant amount it cost to run a veterinary clinic meant there was not much money left over to pay competitive wages.
"The difficulty of paying these talented and skilled people what they are worth given the expenses of running a clinic and the negative opinion that many of the public have about veterinary charges means that it is very hard to attract staff with wages," she said.
Dr Clancy said clients tended to demand more from vets than they did in the past.
"Society has placed a more significant weighting on the pet-owner bond, and with increasing fees, there have been resultant changes in client expectations," he said.
"Twenty to 25 years ago, the client's directive was 'give it your best shot, Doc'. Now, there is an expectation that the outcome will always be successful."
Additionally, Dr Jacotine said clients expected vets to work hours that they wouldn't work.
"A person left a Google review on our website, saying, 'apparently vets don't like working on Sundays anymore'," he said.
"So they're saying I should work seven days of the week, but I bet the person who left that review doesn't work the hours they expect us to work.
"People want everything; they want it now and don't want to pay for it.
"So we have two things at play: professional staff are being underpaid and over-stressed, and the public thinks on average veterinary services are overpriced."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.