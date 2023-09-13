The Border Mail
Home/Video/Breaking

Ben Quigley facing sentence in six weeks' time over siege at Albury CBD motel

By Albury Court
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who held police at bay for seven hours while armed with a metal bar on top of an Albury motel was "aggressive and combative" throughout negotiations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.