A man who held police at bay for seven hours while armed with a metal bar on top of an Albury motel was "aggressive and combative" throughout negotiations.
Ben Quigley directed his abuse at the Albury police sergeant charged with the job of trying to diffuse the situation and get him to give up.
It was to that officer, Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday, September 13, that he threatened, while holding a one-metre length of metal: "Come up here and I'll slit my throat with this and I'll have you."
Quigley has admitted, via a video link to Junee jail, to his actions on September 4, pleading guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon to avoid apprehension.
A week ago, on being refused bail by magistrate Melissa Humphreys, Quigley tried to change his plea at the last minute from not guilty to guilty.
But Ms Humphreys urged him to discuss the matter first with his lawyer that day, Graham Lamond.
The court was told, late on Wednesday morning, that Quigley, 31, was close to signing off on his instructions that defence lawyer Hannah Straughan submitted would allow the case to progress.
Shortly afterwards, Ms Straughan returned to the court to enter a plea of guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Ms Straughan then submitted - just before he appeared on screen, dressed in green prison shorts and T-shirt - that a sentence assessment report on Quigley "will be helpful".
Ms McLaughlin then read the police outline of the facts before informing Ms Straughan "I do accept the plea of guilty".
With that, as he did during his previous appearance, Quigley began talking over the top of proceedings.
"Excuse me, your honour, is it possible that I can say something?"
Ms McLaughlin said it was not, then informed Quigley that anything said on his behalf could be done by his lawyer.
RELATED:
Moments later though she informed Ms Straughan that she was welcome to bring the matter back before her depending on any instructions she then received from Quigley.
"I will be ordering a full report, Ms Straughan," Ms McLaughlin said, on adjourning sentencing to October 25 and further refusing bail for Quigley.
Police told the court that Quigley, who court papers listed as living in Southern View Drive, West Albury, was subjected to two outstanding warrants in Victoria for failing to appear at Wodonga Magistrates Court.
These warrants related to "serious family violence offences".
Wodonga police contacted their Albury counterparts on September 4 about 2pm to say they had received information that Quigley was at the Burvale Motor Inn on Young Street, Albury.
They said they would be seeking to extradite Quigley back to Victoria.
Albury police made inquiries that confirmed Quigley was in room 31 and "moments later" arrived at the motel.
Officers knocked at his room and announced themselves, asking Quigley to come to the front door.
"However, he refused to," police told Ms McLaughlin.
"Police gained access to the motel room and observed the accused exiting ... through a skylight in the bathroom."
Quigley then quickly got on to the roof, where he was accompanied by another man, Dougal McAlister, 33.
"Police immediately surrounded the location and began negotiating with him," the court was told.
"During the negotiations the accused was aggressive and combative to police."
Quigley then picked up the metal pole.
Ms McLaughlin heard how specialist police arrived on scene, including negotiators and tactical officers.
"During this time the accused made numerous threats to jump from the top of the building if police attempted to apprehend him," police said.
"The accused also placed the piece of metal to his throat several times."
Quigley was eventually coaxed down off the roof at 9.10pm and placed under arrest.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.