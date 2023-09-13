Complexities in the case have impacted on the ongoing prosecution of a woman accused of trying to abduct her young son in Albury.
Albury Local Court has been told that there was still a considerable amount of outstanding material related to the Crown brief.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Gabrielle Knight submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the complex nature of the kidnapping charges had also contributed.
Nevertheless, the court remains committed to charge certification for the two accused being finalised at the next mention of the matters on October 10.
The woman, 43, stands accused of trying to take the boy from the Albury Entertainment Centre four months ago, along with her brother, 51.
The man was described by the police prosecutor at their initial bail hearing as "the main protagonist" in the alleged abduction.
The sister and brother sat with their lawyer in his Sydney office during a video link to the court this week, though they could not be seen on screen.
Each are charged with a strictly indictable count of taking and detaining a child with the intention of being taken away from parental control - in this case, that is deemed to be the school principal at the time the boy, 11, was allegedly grabbed.
They are also charged with domestic violence-related counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation, while the mother has an additional charge of contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Both accused, who cannot be named, were ordered under their bail conditions to live in the Sydney suburb of Greenacre, report each Monday to Bankstown police and not go within 50 kilometres of Albury or Howlong, except for court.
Neither will be required to attend court at the next mention, provided they are legally represented.
