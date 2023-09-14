XAVIER MARDLING: G'day Tom, thanks a lot for taking time out of your rigorous training schedule to chat. Tell us, how did the boy from Yackandandah and Wodonga turn into the sensation that is the Suburban Footballer?
TOM SIEGERT: I was just a young bloke playing for Wodonga, I then went to Griffith for a year and then I moved to Melbourne to play a bit of footy with some mates. I didn't even know what stand-up comedy was. I'd never seen it on TV and I was just sitting in the pub in front of the Espy in St Kilda having a couple of beers while I was on a date. There was a girl going around handing out flyers for a comedy show that was being held in the back room of the Espy, so we went and checked it out and talk about those life changing moments, still to this day, I've never laughed so hard in my life. I've never seen anything like it, it just blew my mind that a guy could get up on stage with a microphone and make a roomful of people laugh. I'm not even sure if I went on a second date with this girl but she said 'you'd love to do that wouldn't you'. I was like 'that was awesome' but I didn't get the balls to do it for about five years.
XM: Why did it take you so long?
TS: I always had a pen and paper to write down ideas and eventually I gave it a crack at an open mic night and I said I'd give myself 10 goes and reassess after that. But after one minute into my first gig I knew I wanted to do it. That was about 20 years ago and it was about eight years ago, I came up with the Suburban Footballer character, which has been great, and made me busier, because before that I was just a white, Aussie male telling basic jokes and we're dime a dozen. The Suburban Footballer has given me a real point of difference because no one else is really doing it.
XM: Where did the inspiration for the character come from?
TS: I've been doing stand up for about 20 years and I've always had the idea of writing a one-hour show about growing up playing local footy. I grew up playing my first game for Yackandandah when I was eight and now I'm 45 and I still have a run around every now and again, I just love it. I was confident I could write a half-decent show, but I wasn't confident I could get anyone to come along and see my show. We came up with a plan to make a Suburban Footballer Facebook page. The idea was I would get followers of the page and then I would advertise on that page. The goal was to get 5000 followers and now it's pushing 90,000 followers.
XM: Has it become bigger than you expected?
TS: It's gone absolutely crazy. My goal was to do one show at the Perth Fringe and then a show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and that was sort of it. But it just went so well that every show sold out. I'd look at the audience and, in Western Australia, I saw Luke Shuey and all these footballers and then in Melbourne I saw Mark Williams and Warwick Capper and they would spread the word and from there it just sort of got bigger and bigger and bigger. And everyone would come up to me after the show saying 'oh, we've got to get you to our footy club'. That's when I thought maybe this is more than just a one-off thing.
XM: And here we are ...
TS: I've sort of been waiting for the phone to stop ringing but it just keeps ringing. This year was completely booked out and I'm already nearly booked out for cricket season. I feel lucky that I get to go to footy clubs and share stories with like-minded people that love their footy, like me. One thing I've noticed is that people like a hard-luck story. I've played over 300 games of footy and I've only ever won one final. Not a grand final, just a final by one point. But I've had lots and lots of humorous, hard luck stories. And I found that if we were standing around at a footy club or a pub with everyone telling their stories, no one likes to hear about the guy that kicked 100 goals or won the flag off his own boot, but everyone likes the hard luck story and I find them entertaining.
XM: Do you have a particular "hard-luck" story you like to tell?
TS: One story I tell quite a bit relates to my early days at Yackandandah. Back then, in my first year of footy, for whatever reason, we used to only play every second week. We've made the grand final, it's the day of the grand final, this is all before social media, email, mind you, and I've got all the gear on when I heard mum and dad having a talk in the kitchen and they seemed a bit stressed. I said 'c'mon guys, we've gotta go, we've gotta go' and they sat me down and said 'we are so sorry'. Turns out the grand final was the week after the prelim and I just hadn't turned up. I remember mum sitting me down after that and saying 'you're only nine, you'll play in plenty more grand finals'. Well now I'm 45 and I've never played in another one and I've never got close. I've never let mum live it down.
XM: Having been to a couple of your shows, it seems like you do a bit of homework before visiting each club?
TS: I have had a couple of bad experiences. Doing stand up comedy, you develop a certain judgment and develop an eye for what you can pick on and what you can't. They call it punching up and punching down. It's okay to hang it on the good looking guy who's full forward and going out with the captain of the netball team, but if it's poor old Johnno, and things aren't going well for Johnno, I'm not there to ruin Johnno's night, you know what I mean?
XM: Do you enjoy getting back to the Border and North East area?
TS: It's funny, because I would prefer to perform in front of 1000 strangers rather than five people I know. I really don't like performing in front of people I know, I don't know why. I've done Wodonga footy club, I've done Albury footy club but I don't get back there quite as much as I possibly could. I've done a lot of country clubs and I've also performed for Richmond, Collingwood, Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, which have been real highlights.
XM: How big a thrill is it performing for AFL clubs? I bet the boy from Wodonga would be pinching himself.
TS: With the Richmond one, it was Nathan Broad who got in contact with me. He followed my page and just contacted me out of the blue one day and said can you come down and do a gig at the club? I said for sure! I thought I'm not just going to do the normal show, I'm going to really go above and beyond and the dirt he gave me on the players was just so good. It was really funny stuff. I got out there, and no one knew I was coming on, and I've walked in, in full Richmond gear, and basically announced that Damien Hardwick had been sacked and I was taking over as coach. Nathan Broad knows Steele Sidebottom, so then Steele contacted me and as a Pies fan, I just thought this was heaven. Carlton came after that and Harry McKay, who is a very, very funny guy, was excellent as well. It's just been the most amazing experience.
XM: How often do you have to update your material, given the changing nature of the world, and social media, these days?
TS: Social media has just moved so quick. I got on to Facebook pretty quickly, I was early with that, but now all the young guys, the 18-year-olds, they're telling me you have to get on TikTok, but I've barely got time to check my Facebook. With Instagram, some young bloke at a footy club set my account up but I don't even have the password to it, so I'm going to have to do a few lessons and I have to work out what's next because it's not going to last forever. The world's changing, once every six months I'll have to put a black line through one of the jokes because it's no longer acceptable. Mostly though, I'm pretty self deprecating, so hopefully if I'm taking the piss out of myself, I'm not offending anyone else too much.
XM: You must encounter an amazing range of people at all the footy and netball clubs you visit?
TS: They're all different, but at the same time, they're all similar in that they're chasing a premiership and looking after each other's health. For example, recently I did a gig at a footy club in a very affluent part of town. They had Eddie McGuire and I was meant to be interviewing Eddie but then at the last minute, they said, don't worry, we've got someone else to do it. And I was like, 'oh, okay' and they said 'have you heard of Mike Sheahan'. So that was 200 wealthy businessmen pumping all this money in and then in other places it's a bit different, in a rougher part of town, but it's all the same purpose. I think footy clubs have been great, and they're getting better, at looking after everyone's mental health, which is a big thing. During COVID, in Melbourne, we played seven games in two years but those connections from footy clubs during that time were so important in keeping people together, whether it was chatting online, or going to have a kick with two people, or five people, it gave people a bit of purpose. Footy clubs are amazing places.
XM: How do you reflect on your time at Wodonga?
TS: I left when I was 19 and I reckon I only played five games. My last game was a final for Wodonga against North Albury at the Albury Sportsground. It's a fairly morbid way to remember a day, but it was the day Princess Diana passed away. These days it'd be all over the socials, but back then, no one knew anything and they announced it over the loud speakers. That was my last senior game before going to Griffith. I grew up watching footy behind the goals at Martin Park and being a Collingwood supporter, I didn't think there was much difference between running around playing with 'Bear' Allen, Keith Ainsworth and Darren Denneman and all these guys and playing in the AFL. I certainly loved my time at the Dogs.
