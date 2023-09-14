TOM SIEGERT: I was just a young bloke playing for Wodonga, I then went to Griffith for a year and then I moved to Melbourne to play a bit of footy with some mates. I didn't even know what stand-up comedy was. I'd never seen it on TV and I was just sitting in the pub in front of the Espy in St Kilda having a couple of beers while I was on a date. There was a girl going around handing out flyers for a comedy show that was being held in the back room of the Espy, so we went and checked it out and talk about those life changing moments, still to this day, I've never laughed so hard in my life. I've never seen anything like it, it just blew my mind that a guy could get up on stage with a microphone and make a roomful of people laugh. I'm not even sure if I went on a second date with this girl but she said 'you'd love to do that wouldn't you'. I was like 'that was awesome' but I didn't get the balls to do it for about five years.

