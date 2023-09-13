Chiltern young gun Fin Lappin will miss the Tallangatta league grand final after being rubbed out for three weeks at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
The Swans failed in their attempt to overturn an original three-week ban Lappin received for a rough conduct charge after Yackandandah skipper Ben McIntosh was knocked unconscious in a marking contest during last weekend's preliminary final.
With the stakes high, the Swans originally hired high-profile player advocate Iain Findlay to represent Lappin in the hope of clearing his name for the biggest match of the season.
However, Findlay was a late withdrawal and replaced by Mark Deegan.
Lappin pleaded not guilty to the charge.
In a massive blow to the reigning premier claiming back-to-back flags, the Swans will now face Kiewa-Sandy Creek without their best defender.
Lappin's contact with McIntosh was graded careless, high contact and high impact.
During the tribunal hearing which lasted 90 minutes, Yackandahah argued that the impact should be upgraded to severe.
But the panel was satisfied that the original grading of high was sufficient.
However, the evidence of the officiating umpire plus the footage from the live stream of the incident proved damning.
McIntosh also gave evidence but said he had no recollection of the incident after being knocked out cold.
The Roos skipper left the ground on a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
McIntosh confirmed he suffered concussion, a shoulder injury and will have further scans on Thursday.
Lappin has never been previously reported throughout his senior career after making his senior debut in 2018 as a 15-year-old.
However after the introduction this year of the new grading system similar to what exists at AFL level there is no longer any leniency afforded by the tribunal for a good record.
Chiltern football manager Jarrod O'Neill declined to comment on whether the Swans will appeal the decision when contacted by The Border Mail on Wednesday evening.
The Swans will go in as underdogs against Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the grand final despite winning their most recent encounter in round 17.
