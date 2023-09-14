The Border Mail

Wangaratta railway patrons get extra time off rails due to underpass work

By Anthony Bunn
September 14 2023 - 2:00pm
No trains will stop at Wangaratta's railway station from September 23 to 28 because of underpass works that require a gap to be cut in the platform. Picture by Mark Jesser
No trains will stop at Wangaratta's railway station from September 23 to 28 because of underpass works that require a gap to be cut in the platform. Picture by Mark Jesser

PASSENGER trains will not be stopping at Wangaratta station for five days in a row from September 23 due to the installation of an underpass.

