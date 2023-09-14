PASSENGER trains will not be stopping at Wangaratta station for five days in a row from September 23 due to the installation of an underpass.
While V/Line and XPT services will be replaced with buses along the whole Sydney to Melbourne line from September 23 to 25, there will be a further two days of inconvenience for Wangaratta station patrons.
On September 26-27 trains will be running but they will not stop at Wangaratta due to the need to complete platform works.
As part of the digging of a trench for the underground walkways, a cut will need to be made in the station platform.
The closing of the gap will occur over those two days.
During that time XPT travellers will be taken by coach to Benalla station to connect with their services, while V/Line will also operate similar bus links.
Affected passengers are urged to consult the train authorities' websites for more detail.
