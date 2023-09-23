Learn how to recognise and regulate the signs of stress in your own body at a free community wellbeing workshop in Jindera this weekend.
The Rural Care Link event on Sunday, September 24, is open to all ages and aims to help participants manage both mental and physical wellbeing.
In addition to providing practical tools to implement in daily life, people will learn about the science of trauma and stress, and develop an understanding of how your body can actually manage stress quite effectively.
There will also be smaller peer groups especially for teenagers.
Event co-ordinator Lizzie Pogson said the workshop would be led by Walla therapist Sally Jean, founder of Glow Well-Being and a specialist in managing stress, anxiety and trauma.
Sally Jean, who believes humans are capable of amazing resilience, says sometimes we develop unhealthy coping mechanisms to survive life's tough times.
And rather than thinking "it's something wrong with me", she wants people to better understand how their body responds to stress and what they can do about it.
In her own words she's "big on nervous system regulation", believing that once a person understands the (sometimes unhealthy) survival patterns they've developed as a response to life stressors, they can be empowered to re-connect back to themselves - and the world around them.
"Mal-adaptive strategies take us away from ourselves, our family and create a sense of disassociation," she explains.
"Everyone I know who has experienced mental health challenges has had trauma - and that shapes a person's nervous system and belief about themselves," she says.
"And it's not just personal - there is a collective trauma that can come about from events that impact entire communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.