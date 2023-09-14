Albury-born pilot Nicola Scaife has once again proven she's the best in the skies after winning her third world ballooning title.
Scaife took out the Women's World Hot Air Balloon Championship at Northam, which started on Monday September 4 to Saturday September 9, in Western Australia after edging out a 30-strong field.
Now based at Newcastle, Scaife said she had her eye on the main prize from the start of the event on Monday and was especially motivated to get her third title on home soil.
"I was really clear on what I wanted the week to look like and my team and I executed the vision so well. I couldn't be happier, the 38-year-old said.
Scaife said the objective of the competition was less about a race and more about "testing a pilots skills, precision and navigation skills".
"The competitors are given a task sheet, and on that task sheet, you might be given, say, between three to six tasks that you have to achieve," she said.
"The most common task is a cross that's laid out in a paddock and the idea is that the pilots need to navigate to that cross and then we throw a little sandbag with a tail down onto that cross."
Scaife said she was impressed with the whole Australian team.
"This was the first world championship event for the four other Australian pilots, they were focussed and embraced the experience and their fantastic results reflect that," she said.
Scaife said ballooning was a small community and there was something special about it.
"It's not always an easy journey, but there's a common appreciation amongst all of us and respect about what we have to do to follow our passions and do what we love doing," she said.
"To win in my own country amongst my friends and so many familiar faces, people that have supported and encouraged my journey over the last decade, to share it with our community, it's an incredible feeling," she said.
Scaife said the teams competing at Northam had been "so impressed with the event organisation and volunteers, the way the community of Northam has embraced" the titles.
"I have heard many positive comments and know that this welcome, and many people's first impressions of Australia, will not be forgotten," she said.
"I'm exhausted after the week of competition, but it is all slowly sinking in - my third world championship title, so wild".
She said her family and friends were incredibly proud.
Australian Ballooning Federation President Martin Tregale conveyed his congratulations to Scaife.
"We are all so really proud of Nicola's achievement winning her third championship and it's especially special to win this week on home soil," he said.
