Ten days after losing his licence for mid-range drink-driving, a Culcairn man did it all over again.
Simione Tamani Bai had been drinking when he got into an argument with his partner at Griffith on June 17, so he got in his car and headed off.
But he didn't even get out of town, as an automatic number plate recognition system alerted police, stopped by the side of the road, that the vehicle was unregistered.
Bai was also serving a three-month driving disqualification imposed in the Griffith Local Court on June 7 for mid-range drink-driving.
Once again, Albury Local Court has heard, police formed the view that Bai was under the influence of alcohol.
He provided a positive preliminary result, so was arrested and taken to the Griffith police station for a breath analysis test.
That produced a reading of 0.112, after which Bai told police he had downed four 375 millilitre stubbies of mid-strength beer from about 5pm - the officers had pulled over his car just after 9.40pm, with a breath analysis done at 10.16pm.
Bai, 23, of Balfour Street, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to second offence charges of driving while disqualified and driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
On ordering the preparation of a duty report by NSW Community Corrections, Ms McLaughlin told Bai she was "considering whether there is an alternative to full-time custody for you today".
When the matter returned to court, Ms McLaughlin instead placed Bai on a 12-month community corrections order and ordered he perform 80 hours of unpaid work - as well as imposing a nine-month licence disqualification.
"If you drive again while drinking, you will go to jail," she told Bai.
Ms McLaughlin said it was clear Bai had issues with alcohol so "you need to talk to someone you trust" about that, raising the possibility that this person might be his father, who was supporting him in court.
"This is a cross-roads (moment) for you," she said.
Earlier, Bai, who was not represented by a solicitor, briefly explained the circumstances of his latest offending.
Bai, who worked at Ettamogah, said he had moved to Griffith with his partner.
"But after I moved up there we were just fighting, and I got in the car and I drove," he said.
The court was told Bai's white Ford Ranger utility was seen heading east on Probert Avenue, Griffith, when detected by police, who pulled him over a short distance away in Ross Crescent.
He was unable to produce a driver's licence when asked.
When queried as to whether he was even licensed, Bai replied: "No, not at all. I just picked (the vehicle) up from the garage".
He was then asked if he had been drinking and he replied he had downed four beers.
Police checks revealed Bai's licence expired on May 15, 2022.
Bai was also convicted and fined $1200.
