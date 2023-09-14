Bin next to Wodonga building burnt, man arrested and charged

A man has been charged with torching bins in Wodonga.
Police and firefighters were called to Church Street about 3.45am on Thursday after a fire was reported.
A bin against a framing business was set alight during the September 14 incident.
Police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man.
He was bailed and will appear before Wodonga court at a later date.
