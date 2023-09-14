The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bin next to Wodonga building burnt, man arrested and charged

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A burnt green waste bin against a picture framing business on Wodonga's Church Street. Picture by Tara Trewhella
A burnt green waste bin against a picture framing business on Wodonga's Church Street. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A man has been charged with torching bins in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.