Wodonga and Bandiana landowners seeking compensation over toxic firefighting foam contaminating their properties will have to forfeit over $50 million from a multimillion-dollar class action settlement.
The Federal Court approved the $132.7 million settlement in August, meaning funds will start flowing to around 3900 registered landowners living near seven separate defence force bases across the country.
In a judgement released on Wednesday, September 13, Justice Michael Lee signed off on Shine Lawyers' legal bill of $16.6 million as well as a $33.2 million commission for litigation backer LCM Funding, which financially supported the class action.
"I am satisfied these are just deductions from the settlement fund, considering the scale of the action ... and the efforts of counsel and the solicitors for the applicants to keep costs down in the settlement approval process," he said.
A further $800,000 was deducted for Shine's legal bills during the settlement approval process and up to $900,000 will be given to the law firm for future work in distributing the funds.
These deductions mean landowners will be left with around $81.2 million from the total settlement.
Payout sizes for each affected owner will not be divided equally and individuals will be assessed based on a range of factors including the type of property they owned and where they lived.
The foam contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.
The so-called "forever chemicals" that accumulate in the body, do not naturally degrade and are linked to cancers, birth defects and diseases.
The class action settlement prevents future lawsuits from participants over decreases in land values due to contamination.
However, anyone affected by personal injury or illness due to the pollution can still sue for damages.
The government has not admitted liability in agreeing to the settlement.
The Department of Defence previously agreed to pay landholders at Katherine in the Northern Territory, Oakey in Queensland and Williamtown in NSW in a 2020 settlement worth $212.5 million.
Earlier in September, a $22 million settlement for Indigenous people's cultural loss of contaminated land surrounding Wreck Bay was also approved by the court.
- with Australian Associated Press
