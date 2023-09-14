The Border Mail
Toxic foam settlement for Wodonga and Bandiana landholders reduced by legal fees

By Miklos Bolza
September 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Wodonga and Bandiana landowners seeking compensation over toxic firefighting foam contaminating their properties will have to forfeit over $50 million from a multimillion-dollar class action settlement.

