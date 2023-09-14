The Border Mail
Home/Video/Breaking

Albury police 'disturbed' by number of firearms offences found during blitz

By Blair Thomson
September 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have been "disturbed" by the number of firearm offences detected during a week-long blitz in the Albury area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.