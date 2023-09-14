Albury police 'disturbed' by number of firearms offences found during blitz

Police have been "disturbed" by the number of firearm offences detected during a week-long blitz in the Albury area.
Officers ran Operation Armour in the region over five days last week.
Checks were conducted at the properties of nearly 100 licensed gun owners for storage and other compliance matters.
Acting Superintendent David Cockram said about one in four had failed to comply.
"What was disturbing for me was we found almost a quarter of those premises inspected weren't in compliance with what they needed to have in place with the Firearms Act," he said.
"We had firearms not secured properly.
"I was quite concerned by that.
"If you're a licensed firearms holder, you have the responsibility to make sure those dangerous items are locked away and aren't accessible by people who shouldn't have them."
There were a total of 97 inspections conducted with 22 people failing the checks.
Acting Superintendent Cockram said it was positive that about three-quarters of people had complied with some going "over and above" to secure their weapons.
He said unsecured guns risked falling into the hands of criminals.
"When firearms are stored incorrectly, they can be accessed by other people who could hurt themselves or be easily stolen," he said.
"We want to prevent that from happening.
"There are many responsibilities for firearm owners and it's important that if you own a firearm or intend to own a firearm that you understand what these responsibilities are."
An 81-year-old man will face Albury Local Court on November 15 after allegedly being caught with about nine unsecured guns at Wakool during the blitz.
Meanwhile officers continue to investigate the theft of multiple guns during a Granya break-in on Monday, September 11.
Multiple guns were stolen with ammunition from a Webb Lane property.
The Victorian Illicit Firearms Squad is examining the case with local police.
A Wodonga man also appeared in court on Thursday, September 14, over an unrelated firearms theft.
It's alleged Clifton Causby stole guns on March 24 at Bruarong, with the victim a man Causby had previously worked with.
Acting Superintendent Cockram said police would continue to run compliance checks across the border.
"If you're a licensed firearm holder then you can expect that we'll be checking in on you and ensuring you're complying with that legislation."
