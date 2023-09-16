A mother has slammed Wodonga Council for failing to provide a larger rubbish bin, describing her treatment as unfair.
Katie Lyon was struggling to get by with her allocated 140-litre red-lidded bin for household rubbish, especially given the need to constantly dispose of nappies.
When she contacted Wodonga Council, she was told she would not be able to get a larger capacity bin.
Instead, Miss Lyon was questioned on why she was generating so much rubbish at her Wodonga home.
"Halve Waste said, through council, that 'no, you don't qualify for a bigger bin'," she said.
But Miss Lyon said she was not asked if she had specific requirements for a larger bin, such as extra waste generated through working from home, the possibility of medical conditions or whether her family had pets.
"I said 'that's not good enough'," she said.
Miss Lyon said the only response she got was a council staffer telling her that Halve Waste had offered to send someone around to "educate" her about the bin system.
"We are constantly chasing our tails with our red rubbish bin and have to hoard rubbish until collection each fortnight," she said.
"It's never ending."
Miss Lyon said when Halve Waste contacted her she made clear she was more than happy to pay extra for a bigger bin, but the company would not budge.
Instead, Halve Waste sent someone out to audit her bins, which happened when she was not home.
"They've gone through absolutely everything in my rubbish bin," she said.
"They've gone all the way to the bottom and opened everything up."
Miss Lyon said she was willing to concede, as the inspector found, that there was a small amount of organic waste in her rubbish bin.
But that, she said, was "just an unintended consequence of life".
"The hoops they are making me jump through is just ridiculous," Miss Lyon said.
"They flat out refused our household a bigger rubbish bin and I'm having to push them to reassess.
"We are a young family who are environmentally conscious to the best of our ability.
"We educate ourselves on our bin systems and know that we are doing things right."
Wodonga Council said other options were available to home owners and renters if what was on offer didn't suit and "households with a genuine need for a larger red-lidded bin for general rubbish are provided that option".
"As a standard service, all households have a 240-litre organics bin, a 140-litre rubbish bin and a 240-litre recycling bin," a council statement read.
"We understand that this may not suit everyone's needs and offer other options."
