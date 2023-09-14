The Border Mail
Home/Video/Breaking

Police establish strike force after two Albury officers driven at before shooting

By Local News
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have established a Strike Force after two Albury officers were deliberately driven at, forcing them to shoot, during an incident last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.