Police establish strike force after two Albury officers driven at before shooting

Police have established a Strike Force after two Albury officers were deliberately driven at, forcing them to shoot, during an incident last month.
Investigators believe multiple offenders were involved in the August 18 incident at the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers roads in Lavington.
It's alleged a silver Holden Commodore sedan drove at the officers, who fired, before the Holden driver fled.
He remains in custody in Victoria.
Police had planned to extradite him to NSW over the Dallinger Road incident but he is being held pending the Victorian court case.
Albury officers have now established Strike Force Tarlton and urge members of the public with information or video footage to make contact.
"Due to the seriousness of it, we're extremely keen to resolve it," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said.
"We're talking about an offender who decided to potentially put the lives of police at risk with how he drove that motor car.
"We want to speak to anyone with information."
He said it was a concerning incident for the two police members.
"You've got to give credit where it's due, they're at work, continuing to turn up every day and continuing the good work they always do," Detective Stoltenberg said.
"Obviously it's a very serious experience that someone decided to subject them to.
"We're looking at multiple offenders."
Orcher has matters listed in Wodonga court on October 3 and December 19.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
