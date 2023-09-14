As the sun sets over Sandy Creek, Steve Knight has the best seat in the house.
The volunteer groundskeeper makes the most of the calm before the storm as he tends to the needs of the iconic North East football ground.
"Have a look at the view," he said gesturing towards the hills.
"I put the radio on and listen to Billy Brownless and James Brayshaw and away I go."
With thousands set to flock to the 'MCG of the bush' as the Hawks take on the Swans in the Tallangatta League grand final this weekend, Knight admits it fills him with pride to see so many people enjoying the ground.
"It's spoken about all over the place, everyone knows about it," he said.
"It's getting better and better every year."
Knight, who is currently working on Baranduda Fields Sporting Complex, has been looking after Sandy Creek's football ground since 2010.
In the lead up to the league's biggest day on the calendar, you can find him at Sandy Creek every day.
"I spend three hours here most nights, I'll come out lunchtime Thursday and then all day Friday," he said.
"We try and maintain it pretty well all year round.
"Last year was a nightmare with all of the rain, but this year's been unreal with the weather."
Knight also knows what it's like to play on the hallowed turf, having won a senior and thirds premiership with the Hawks during his career.
The race is now on for spectators to gain their position around the ground, with some already staking their claim.
"Some of them (cars) have been here since the first week of finals,"Knight said.
"By Thursday afternoon, it will be full."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.