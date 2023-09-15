I provide the following responses to the letter Councillor Longley read out at Federation Council's August 29 ordinary council meeting:
While he referred to the inappropriate way some members of the public talk to and about council staff members, I draw attention to the way some councillors verbally attacked members of a ratepayer group at the December 20, 2022, ordinary council meeting at Urana. This left members in the public gallery with no right of reply. Surely councillors should be setting the appropriate standards and not lowering the bar.
Cr Longley's reference to Federation Council living off surplus funds from the former Urana Shire, is inconsistent with the fact that the IPART, final report October 2015, assessment of council fit for the future proposals stated that Urana proposed a cumulative SRV of 63.1 per cent above the rate peg over four years from 2016-17 to improve its financial sustainability.
Regarding the comment that rate rises are long overdue, I would like to point out that by the 2024-2025 financial year, ratepayers from the former Corowa Shire will have paid eight special rate variations and one additional rate variation within 12 years. I very much doubt that any will agree that rate increases are long overdue.
If only Federation Council had over $40 million in cash reserves. I assume this reference is to the money council has invested, which is predominantly internally and externally restricted and cannot be used for day-to-day operations. On June 30, 2022, council had $2.799 million in unrestricted and unallocated cash, cash equivalents and investments, due mainly to $2.7 million in financial assistance grants received early, before the end of that financial year. On June 30, 2021, council had just $11,000 in unrestricted and unallocated cash, cash equivalents and investments. If Cr Longley truly believes that council has over $40 million in cash reserves, why did he vote to apply for a cumulative SRV for 74.59 per cent?
In reference to the rates advisory committee, the terms of reference stipulated that councillors could not vote. Since the rates advisory committee could only make recommendations to council, it would make no sense at all for councillors to have control of the recommendations. The whole purpose of the committee is to advise council of the community's views.
The total merger funding, including some interest earned, was $21.790 million. Less than one third of this amount was tied. This left considerable funds which could have been spent on bringing infrastructure up to scratch to lessen the financial burden on ratepayers into the future. Unfortunately, large amounts of this money was spent on unaffordable projects, such as the Corowa Aquatic Centre, where $5 million was committed to a project which was built against the advice of the consultant employed by council, and has left ratepayers to cover an annual loss of approximately $1 million.
The claim that residential ratepayers subsidise rural ratepayers is simply not true. Farmland rate notices make up approximately 13 per cent of total rate notices and pay approximately 42 per cent of all rates collected. Agriculture is the major economic driver of Federation Council, and the ability to get goods in and out of farms is essential to keep the local economy thriving.
Great stuff Albury City for supplying year round swimming in Albury. Might need a heater in the changerooms.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.