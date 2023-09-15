If only Federation Council had over $40 million in cash reserves. I assume this reference is to the money council has invested, which is predominantly internally and externally restricted and cannot be used for day-to-day operations. On June 30, 2022, council had $2.799 million in unrestricted and unallocated cash, cash equivalents and investments, due mainly to $2.7 million in financial assistance grants received early, before the end of that financial year. On June 30, 2021, council had just $11,000 in unrestricted and unallocated cash, cash equivalents and investments. If Cr Longley truly believes that council has over $40 million in cash reserves, why did he vote to apply for a cumulative SRV for 74.59 per cent?