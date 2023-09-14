KB: I like how Chiltern has gone about it over the past month. The reigning premier is on an eight match winning streak, have no injuries and have had a swagger since arriving out at Sandy Creek. In contrast, the Hawks have had two matches in a month which sometimes isn't as big an advantage as it seems. It would be interesting to know what the Hawks have done training wise in the weekends off to keep themselves focussed and ready to go. The Hawks should be fresh and have plenty of run but could they be a bit flat after not having played much footy?