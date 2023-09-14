Barnawartha coach KADE BUTTERS caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into Saturday's grand final between Yackandandah and Chiltern.
BRENT GODDE: Let's address the elephant in the room. How big a loss is Fin Lappin after being rubbed out for three weeks on a rough conduct charge?
KADE BUTTERS: In one word, massive. Lappin is so important to the Swans' structure down back and it's hard to believe how it's all unfolded but that's footy I guess.
BG: As a coach how highly do you rate Lappin?
KB: Fin is right up there as one of the premier defenders in the competition. I know personally when we play the Swans, I put a lot of time into the match-up and try to get him away from the contest. But Fin has got such a smart footy brain and you have to try and play a smart forward on him to nullify his impact. He is so good in the air and then just as good when the ball hits the ground and such a terrific young talent.
BG: Structurally, what can Swans coach Brad Hibberson do to help cover the loss?
KB: No doubt Brad will spend the next few nights tossing and turning in bed, thinking of what he can do to cover the loss of his best defender. To be honest though, Fin is irreplaceable. I know Hibberson has given Nick Stephens some big jobs this season and the pacy defender may once again be thrown out of his comfort zone.
BG: Caleb Boxall played predominantly as a defender last year before switching forward this season. Could he go back in defence to help cover the gaping hole left by Lappin's unavailability?
KB: Caleb has shown his versatility and has been a handy addition to the Swans attack after his brother, Ethan, missed this year. Caleb has booted almost 50 goals but could prove to be a reliable option down back and an ace Hibberson has got up his sleeve to help replace Lappin.
BG: Which side has had the best preparation?
KB: I like how Chiltern has gone about it over the past month. The reigning premier is on an eight match winning streak, have no injuries and have had a swagger since arriving out at Sandy Creek. In contrast, the Hawks have had two matches in a month which sometimes isn't as big an advantage as it seems. It would be interesting to know what the Hawks have done training wise in the weekends off to keep themselves focussed and ready to go. The Hawks should be fresh and have plenty of run but could they be a bit flat after not having played much footy?
BG: Kiewa-Sandy Creek's second semi-final demolition of Yackandandah by 50-points had to be seen to be believed. Can the Hawks play that well again or did the peak a fortnight too early?
KB: The Hawks are a class outfit and they can certainly produce something similar again in the grand final and if they do, we could be in for a blowout. Last season they played some really good football but with the addition of Jack Haugen and Mitch Paton have arguably gone to another level. Losing the decider last year is also extra motivation and it's hard to see the Hawks not getting a bit of redemption at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
BG: History says it's hard to win four consecutive finals but the way the finals series has unfolded, the Swans have got through relatively unscathed on the injury front?
KB: I think what people are quick to forget is how much depth the Swans boast. They are the reigning premiers in both the seniors and reserves and both sides are through to the decider again on Saturday. So they have got plenty of quality and depth and that's why they have been able to progress from an elimination final without surprising.
BG: What did you make of the Swans in the preliminary final last weekend?
KB: Obviously they are a great side but a different side to Kiewa. The Swans are a bit younger and move the ball well. That's where the contrast is, the Swans' youthful exuberance compared to the experience of the Hawks.
BG: Which match-up can't the Hawks afford to get wrong?
KB: I reckon it's Mark Doolan who has looked dangerous all finals series, is a proven match-winner and is moving as well as he has for a couple of years now. He has got a sticky pair of mitts and can kick a bag of snags for sure if the Hawks don't get the match-up right.
BG: Which match-up can't the Swans afford to get wrong?
KB: It's definitely in the midfield and if Jack Haugen or Jake or Josh Hicks get off the leash, the Swans will pay a price. If I had to choose one, maybe Haugen because he doesn't waste a disposal and is such a classy finisher when he pushes forward.
BG: Big Scotty Meyer was at his dominant best in the preliminary final and kicked a team-lifting goal at the start of the final quarter?
KB: Every club in the competition wants big Scotty in their side but Chiltern is the fortunate one to have him. I think he missed the last two rounds before finals for whatever reason but it seems to have been a blessing in disguise. The Barton medallist looks refreshed and somehow has just gotten better and better each week of the finals.
BG: The Swans' huge gamble to play John Pratt after flying in from Africa in the lead-up to the preliminary final paid dividends?
KB: It certainly surprised me when I saw Pratt was in the side but obviously Brad (Hibberson) knows what he is doing. No doubt Brad would have agonsized over the decision but Pratt rewarded his faith and played more than a handy game off half-back.
BG: Connor Newnham sprayed a few set shots in the second semi-final. Can the wayward Hawk afford to do something similar on the weekend?
KB: I don't think he can because Chiltern is a side that is capable of making you pay for your mistakes. Connor's goal kicking has been a bit of a talking point since he arrived at Kiewa but he is simply a match-winner when he kicks straight.
BG: Jack Andrew and Dayle Martyn missed the second semi-final with injury. Do you bring either of them back in for the biggest match of the season?
KB: I think you just have to pick your best side. If they are 100 percent and are in your best side, you put them in.
BG: Have the Hawks got extra motivation with Jack Neil having his last match in charge before stepping down?
KB: By all reports, Jack is highly-popular with the playing group and no doubt they will want to send him out on the ultimate high after coming so close last year.
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
KB: It's impossible to tip against the Hawks. They have only lost one match all season and just seem to have a slight edge on the rest of the competition and have gone to another level after the disappointment of finishing runner-up last year. It's the Hawks by 15 points for me.
