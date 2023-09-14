A small mining operation in the North East continues to unearth a key ingredient to power electric vehicles.
Dart Mining, which is exploring an area near Tallangatta and Glenn Wills, north of Omeo, has struck high grade lithium as part of its Dorchap project.
Dart Mining said results from five of the 12 holes drilled across a sheeting of rock, known as a dyke, has shown elevated levels of lithium mineralisation.
The ninth hole drilled found 10 metres of 1.08 per cent grade lithium oxide at 313 metres, which included seven metres at 1.38 per cent from 315 metres.
Hole 10 uncovered two metres at 1.07 per cent grade from 302 metres, which had one metre at 1.38 per cent from 303 metres.
"The outstanding results from holes nine and 10 confirm the growing potential of the Dorchap Dyke swarm as an exciting new region for lithium exploration," Dart Mining chairman James Chirnside said.
"The width and grades intersected are very solid and adds further to Dart's cumulative knowledge of the Dorchap Lithium project."
These results are the first of many to suggest Victoria could have its own substantial source of the highly sought after mineral, trading at between $30,000 and $50,000 per tonne over the past year.
Lithium mining has largely been undertaken in Western Australia and Mr Chirnside said he was not aware of any lithium projects on the east coast.
Dart Mining has granted SQM the right to sole fund exploration at a cost of $12 million.
The company said any mining operation in the North East would be accessed underground through a small footprint and would require approvals.
