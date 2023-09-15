A teenager's dream of bringing his community together through the sport he loves has become a reality.
Max Harvey, 15, started the Mixed Social Netball Wahgunyah competition towards the end of August, which has quickly grown to encompass 100 players across 10 teams.
"I just thought creating a social event for the community is what Wahgunyah needs," he said.
"But it is also about returning people to Wahgunyah Football and Netball Club.
"In recent years, they have struggled with numbers, so this was a way to introduce new people to the club whilst also providing a social setting and a bit of fun on a Wednesday night."
The round robin competition, held every Wednesday night from 6pm to 8pm, began on August 30 and will run until September 27. The games comprise two seven-minute halves.
"We've received some great feedback, and there's a lot of community spirit in the air, which is what I set out to create," Max said.
The Galen Catholic College student's journey evolved from football to netball in recent years.
However, he noticed a lack of opportunities for male netball players, and people seeking to play netball in a more relaxed environment.
"I've always loved netball and have been around the club for a long time. I was initially involved in the footy, but now I'm more into netball," he said.
"So given the scarcity of options for men to play netball and for those who want to play but don't want to compete in a real comp, I thought this would be a fun thing for those people."
With the overwhelming response the competition has garnered, Max wants to make it a regular occurrence.
"I hope we can continue the momentum and make this a yearly thing," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.