The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Max Harvey, the teen behind Wahgunyah's Mixed Social Netball comp

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager's dream of bringing his community together through the sport he loves has become a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.