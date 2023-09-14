THE principal of Albury's Xavier High School has reflected on the stabbing murder of one of his former headmasters as he prepares to leave his post following a record term.
Gavin Dykes announced this week he is moving to far north NSW after having been principal at the 900-student Catholic school since 2013.
In reflecting on his career to The Border Mail, Mr Dykes told of being a 27 year-old teacher at London's St George's Roman Catholic School in 1995 when his headmaster Philip Lawrence was killed by a boy, 15, who had quarrelled with a pupil.
"That was a transformative moment in my journey," Mr Dykes said.
"I realised then being a teacher wasn't a job, it was far more deeper and valuable and I felt a deep need to help students who lost their principal in tragic circumstances.
"That began a 33-year commitment to help young people and to help students from all backgrounds to consider beyond the limitations of their own perceived potential."
Mr Dykes emerged from having overseen students in detention to find Mr Laurence being treated by paramedics for ultimately fatal injuries.
Coincidentally, Mr Dykes met his Australian wife Jo at that school, where she was also teaching.
They are now both at Xavier but will be moving to Murwillumbah's Mount St Patrick College for the 2024 school year.
"I think 11 years is a substantial amount of time in a school," Mr Dykes said when asked why he was departing the job he began in 2013.
"I'm really proud of what we've achieved in the 11 years and I think it's time for the school to have a new leader moving forward."
Mr Dykes, who has surpassed his immediate permanent predecessor Neville Powles as Xavier's longest-serving principal, suspects he may have already departed if COVID had not emerged.
"I think, with COVID, schools needed their community to stick by them and no-one knew how long we would be in the COVID bubble, so to me I felt a sense of duty and commitment that we needed to see things through," Mr Dykes said.
The father of four said upon joining Xavier, after having been an assistant principal at schools in Shepparton and Benalla, it took him 18 months to feel comfortable in the role and adapt from Victorian to NSW education ways.
Mr Dykes said there had been greater learning focus, in addition to sport and pastoral care, over his time.
"We've developed our five Cs, courage, compassion, collaboration, challenge and Christ-like which are like a mission statement for the way we reflect together in our classrooms, out in the yard and as a staff community," he said.
"And I think the faith element has been increased through our immersion program, through school retreats and camps and the relationship with our chaplain Father Martin Cruickshank."
There has also been new buildings, such as the St Francis Xavier Centre stadium which can hold 1200 people, and changes in technology with students each having laptops and mobile phones.
Mobile usage is now limited to five minutes during school breaks.
"I'm pleased we did that because I do think it's enabled kids to interact more with each other," Mr Dykes said.
A trip earlier this year, which took in schools in Scandinavia, France and Israel, "reignited" Mr Dykes' passion for leadership and "building really strong communities of faith and learning and wellbeing".
Now he sees his new job as "an opportunity to start again" in a fresh environment.
Mr Dykes said: "My wife and I always said we'll try and live near the coast, so we're heading up to new jobs not far from the beach."
