Listening to your mates can go well beyond finding out what happened in the footy at the weekend.
It's also about, in the interests of better mental health, checking in with each other, a key theme of R U OK? Day on Thursday, September 14.
The event aims to "keep up the conversation", something that sits well with Sunday Tyres Wodonga owner Nathan Jones.
Mr Jones said it was an important thing to do and why he chose to donate any proceeds from puncture repairs to the cause.
Mr Jones said he hoped they could raise about $500, but "anything counts towards the cause".
"A puncture repair is only $35, so that's the point we're trying to hit and If we can hit that it would be fantastic," he said.
Mr Jones said it was vital people were OK with having conversations that were uncomfortable.
"Many people are in the same boat - we need to listen to each other," he said.
"That's the main reason why we ares supporting the charity, to get the voice out there.
"A lot of people just shield it and they say that life's all good, but realistically, it's not."
He added it was equally as important to not just think of it as one day, but every day.
"Coming out of COVID has freaked a lot of people out," he said.
"And the price of living, which is going through the roof."
