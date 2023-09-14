The Border Mailsport
Wangaratta's Michael Newton, Albury's George Horlin-Smith named

Updated September 14 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 9:00pm
Wangaratta forward Michael Newton has been named for the Pies after missing the first semi-final win over Wodonga.
Two former AFL players have been named for their respective Albury and Wangaratta preliminary final teams in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.

