Two former AFL players have been named for their respective Albury and Wangaratta preliminary final teams in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.
Former Wangaratta captain Michael Newton has been recalled after he missed last week's sudden death win over Wodonga.
The ex-Melbourne forward hadn't played for six weeks after a Baker's cyst in his knee had burst, but he made a terrific comeback with five goals against Albury in the qualifying final.
However, he failed to recover to face the Bulldogs.
Impressive youngster Xavier Laverty has been selected on an extended bench.
Laverty impressed against Albury in round five when Wangaratta inflicted the Tigers' first loss.
Meanwhile, Albury has named former Geelong and Gold Coast midfielder-forward George Horlin-Smith.
He suffered a nasty head knock against Wangaratta in the qualifying final and was forced to miss the grand final qualifier against Yarrawonga.
Second ruck-forward Ben Kelly has also been selected on an extended bench with Horlin-Smith.
Kelly played in the first weeks of finals against the Pies, but was dropped for the Yarrawonga game.
Pacy defender Michael Duncan has been named the emergency after he injured his hamstring a fortnight ago.
The pair has met three times this season, with Wangaratta scoring that 13-point upset in May.
Albury handed the Pies one of their biggest losses in recent years with a 49-point victory over an injury-hit home outfit in round 14, while the Tigers backed it up with a 24-point win in that qualifying final.
Albury's Jake Gaynor, Riley Bice and co-coach Anthony Miles starred.
Yarrawonga and Albury were the standouts during the regular season, losing only two games apiece.
Given that dominance, the Tigers will be bitterly disappointed to not make the grand final, at the very least.
And while Wangaratta is the slight outsiders, it will be determined to make a fifth successive grand final, particularly after its 2022 premiership was stripped by the Ovens and Murray Football League for a salary cap breach.
The first four finals, while pressure-packed, haven't all been spectacular, but with the recent rivalry between the pair and the forecast of a sunny 25 degrees, and just as importantly only light winds, the league will be hoping for a breakout game.
ALBURY v WANGARATTA
ALBURY
B: J.Wilson, L.Conlan, L.Daly
HB: M.Byrne, B.Hodgson, H.Gilmore
C: B.O'Hara, J.Page, J.Gaynor
HF: R.King, J.Garlett, K.Heiner-Hennessy
F: R.Bice, J.Grills, J.Conlan
R: E.Powell, A.Miles, I.Muller
Int: P.Gothard, J.Hillary, T.O'Brien, B.Kelly, G.Horlin-Smith, C.O'Sullivan
Emg: M.Duncan
WANGARATTA
B: L.Saunders, M.Anderson, D.Van Berlo
HB: M.Bordignon, R.Battin, C.Barrett
C: F.Ellis, M.Grossman, D.Sharrock
HF: C.Knowles, P.Warner, M.Waite
F: M.Newton, H.Hewitt, L.Mcveigh
R: D.Porter, H.Gottschling, C.Moore
Int: J.Tweedale, W.Tua, T.Norton, F.Holland-Dean, X.Laverty, J.Berry, B.Marjanovic
LAVINGTON v YARRAWONGA
LAVINGTON
B: M.Paynter, J.Hunt, J.Oeser
HB: S.Hargreave, N.Brennan, J.Roscarel
C: D.Hennessy, J.Mcleod, C.Sanson
HF: A.McMaster, P.Flood, H.Thomas
F: H.Galvin, E.DePaoli, A.Yates
R: K.Davies, D.Beavan, R.Brennan
Int: A.Daniher, B.Pirnag, J.Kirley, N.Graham, L.Gaffney, D.Smith
Emg: J.Ansell, N.Sheridan, N.Smith"
YARRAWONGA
B: G.Montgomery, J.Hatton, C.Pearn
HB: R.Clarke, B.Seymour, T.McKimmie
C: N.Harvey, H.Cartwright, M.Hemphill
HF: J.O'Dwyer, L.Congram, J.Koopman
F: H.Frauenfelder, D.Walsh-hall, R.Mulquiney
R: W.Robinson, D.Arnold, D.O'Dwyer
Int: M.Parker, J.Hooper, L.Forge, B.Black, J.Kennedy, J.Bartlett
WANG ROVERS v WANGARATTA
WANG ROVERS
B: S.Nolan, T.Vincent, J.Rigoni
HB: S.Comensoli, W.Gemmill, F.Osborne
C: C.Philpotts, T.Forrest, C.Gracie
HF: Z.Sartore, W.ASHTON, J.Dal Zotto
F: P.Coleman, S.Rourke, C.Ledger
R: R.Ely, J.Schubert, J.lewis
Int: R.allan, O.Sharp, N.Turner, H.Correll
Emg: H.Nolan, J.Keys, B.Pellegrino
WANGARATTA
B: N.Gorman, E.Donald, H.Graham
HB: O.Roberts, N.O'Kane, H.Canning
C: M.Bihun, A.Simmonds, C.Donald
HF: B.Newton, D.Young, D.Browne
F: J.Blake, H.McMonigle, K.Driscoll
R: C.Holland-Dean, M.Schultz, C.Hughes
Int: C.Kerwin, J.Styles, C.Newton, C.Ross
Emg: T.Hogan, T.Rufford-Sharpe, K.Burrows
KIEWA SANDY-CREEK v CHILTERN
KIEWA SANDY-CREEK
Jack Andrew, Ryan Wallace, Jack McDonald Scott Bartel, Zachary Mona, Caleb Beattie Jack Haugen, Cameron Evans, Zak Collins Tristan Mann, Nathan Vogel, Jordyn Croucher Buckley Wilson, Callum Turner, Dillon Blaszczyk Joshua Hicks, Jake Hicks, Connor Newnham, Nic Carney, Mitchell Paton, Jack Di Mizio
CHILTERN
From A Vanklaveren, Bo Hibberson, Boxall, Garside, Bertram, Brookes, K Cooper, D Vanklaveren, Vandermeer, O'Neill, Stephens, Mason, Lappin, Magee, Doolan, Ritchie, J Cooper, Meyer, Hemming, Jones, McLean, Gray, Pratt, Br Hibberson
CHILTERN v YACKANDANDAH
CHILTERN
From Price, Oates, Swindells, Young, M Anderson, Will Shannon, Lehman, Barton-Browne, Baines, J Marx, C Sorenson, Phelan, Bugeja, Wayne Shannon, Weeber, Thirkell, Dale, O'Neill, Radley, Hardy, T Marx, J Sorenson, L Sorenson, I Anderson, Webb-Rose, D Vanklaveren, Curtis.
YACKANDANDAH
B: S Rogers L Hillier N Gosling
HB: L Meehan J Davies R Farrugia
C: W Shannon W Lawson M Damm
HF: J Atwell D Richardson R Pendargast
F: M Cameron J Maybury T Hernon
R: J Martin L McKeeman W Hooper
Int: D Pan J Buckland J Condon F Jones
KIEWA SANDY-CREEK v RUTHERGLEN
KIEWA SANDY-CREEK
B: James Furze, , Bailyn Dove, Will McCoy
HB: Cruz Drage, Lucas Reed, Blake Capper
C: Darcy Cross, Jayden Scholz, Jake Knight
HF: Murray McCabe, Nate Anthony, Nate Redcliffe
F: John Dove, Charlie Johnson, Harley Wilson
R: Fletcher Seymour, jaye Gericke, Riley Chant
Int : Sam McCoy, Lachie Britton, Zayden Dixon, Nick Mousley
RUTHERGLEN
B, C. James, E. Keys, F. Jackson
HB, A. Williams, L. Hill, M. Franci
C, T. Ford, J. Ford, L. Nicholson
HF, C. Beattie, A. Colvin, J. Kuschert
F, C. Waycott, D. Thomson, A. Berriman
R, R. Beattie, N. McSweeney, J. Baldwin
Int: L. Moore, S. Enever-Cooper, S. Lincoln-Barnes, L. Hetherington.
DEDERANG MT BEAUTY v YACKANDANDAH
DEDERANG MT BEAUTY
B: T.Duggan, Perri-Williams, L.Anderson
HB: Flay, Gardiner, Cooper
C: Docherty, B.Duggan, Jones
HF: Perri, Fallon, Jamieson
F: Gentile , Redmond, Retchford
R: Derrick, Lutter-Wood , Coulston
Int: Laidlaw-Grundy, Shuttleworth
Emergency: O.Anderson
YACKANDANDAH
B: P Murray, A Dickins, W Storey
HB: O Boddenberg, C Nelder, A Elkington
C: T Wilson, N Attwood, B Elkington
HF: B Maybury-Crow, J McIntosh, J Millar
F: L McIntosh, D Johnson, J Thornton
R: M Waller, W McGregor, H Gosling
Int: L O'Brien, N James Hillier, F Graham, J Shorrock, B Kirk, J Wilson, H Mason
HOLBROOK v RWW GIANTS
HOLBROOK
B: S Joyce, L Carman, A Sullivan
HB: B Knights, N Locke, C Walsh
C: A Bender, M Rampal, F Parker
HF: B Carman, L Trethowan, L Hamilton
F: R Jolliffe, B Parker, A Mackinlay
R: J Hucker, M Bender, A Wettenhall
INT: A Cruickshank, M Sharp, B Churchill
RWW GIANTS
B: Rhodes, Plunkett, Robertson
HB: Kreutzberger, Merkel, McRae
C: N. Kohlhagen, Duck, Green
HF: Talbot, Athanitis, C. Thomas
F: M. Thomas, Herzich, Wardius
FOLL: B. Lieschke, D. Lieschke, Wenke
INT FROM: T. Kohlhagen, Schirmer, F. Kohlhagen, Collins
HOLBROOK v HOWLONG
HOLBROOK
B: J Plunkett, N Pugh, C Brooksby
HB: L Corrigan, D Cook, A Cox
C: H Black, O Whitley, J Liddell
HF: H Smith, E Moore, R Wettenhall
F: C White, R Taylor, L Bowen
R: O Southwell, K McCarthy, F Cook
INT: J Ward, J McKenna, T Heriot, W Bassett
HOWLONG
B: N. McGee, C. Van Zanten, L. Wilson
HB: T. Price, B. McCormack, J. Moran
C: J. Kohn, R. Stone, H. Brown
HF: P. Turton, M. Reid, J. Fahey
F: C. Clarke, C. Hobbs, J. Franks
FOLL: S. Morrison, S. Fouracre, B. Moore
INT: J. Scannell, M. Chesterfield, A. Reid, B. Arnold
HOWLONG v BROCK-BURRUM
HOWLONG
From: W. Weidner, C. Deas, T. Lampe, A. Lyons, D. Cameron, F. Thompson J. ,Franceschini, W. Shoemark, H. Norris., N. Orchard, M. Kerr, E. Hogan, T. Lawrence, C. Lindsay, W. Sikorski, N. Gray, B. Hamilton, S. Thompson, B. Longley, B. Bartlett, C. Pumpa
BROCK-BURRUM
B: J Lindner, N Hay, E Mathews
HB: R Harrap, M Lee R Kilo
C: C Singe, D Dunstan, K Griparis
HF: D Fenner, T Killerlea,, D Korzeniowski
F: D Britton,M Tallent , J Quirk
R: N Lee, W Clohesy, I Norman
INT FROM : H Maddock, I Lever, O Donovan, J Black J Shirley
OSBORNE v LOCKHART
