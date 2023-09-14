Chiltern young gun Ashton Brookes may be only 19.
But he has already achieved what his old man, Luke, spent more than 300-matches chasing throughout his career in the red and white - winning a senior flag.
Ashton is closing in on 50-matches for the Swans and will play in his second grand final on the weekend after being part of the club's drought-breaking flag last year.
The cheeky Swan admitted he doesn't mind stirring up his father about his lack of flag success with a few barbs.
"This is only my second full year of senior footy and I'm going for a second premiership which would be unreal if we can get the job done on Saturday," Ashton said.
"Dad played more than 200 senior matches and finished with donuts after only playing in one grand final and losing in 2006.
"I like to remind Dad of his grand final record every now and then and he hates how I have got the bragging rights.
"But Dad likes to remind me that he coached us to the flag last year and it was certainly a special moment that we were able to share and that we both cherish."
Ashton made his senior debut with Luke at the helm during the Covid ruined 2021 season and hasn't looked back.
A silky-skilled wingman with pace to burn, Ashton has cemented his spot in the senior side and has only missed a handful of matches since due to concussion protocols.
Luke was replaced as coach this season by Brad Hibberson who Ashton has also thrived under and is enjoying the best season of his fledgling career.
Ashton feels like he has got the best of both worlds now.
"Both Brad and Dad have been good for my development this year," he said.
"Dad gets in my ear at half-time and after the game and gives me some honest feedback.
"He doesn't sugarcoat it either and if I play a bad game or make a few mistakes, he soon lets me know.
"I think Dad enjoys just being able to watch me more compared to when he was coaching and having to watch the whole side."
Ashton conceded that Hibberson and his father had contrasting coaching styles.
"Brad is certainly a lot calmer than the old man," Ashton said.
"Dad was a bit more old school and loved the fire and brimstone approach and trying to motivate the players with a good old fashioned rev up.
"Hibbo has instilled a lot of belief in me this year and encouraged me to run more and take the game on.
"So I feel he has certainly been a good coach for me personally.
"I feel with another year of senior footy under my belt that I have improved this year and better for the experience.
"I've also played a little bit in the midfield and up forward and it's good to be challenged with a few different roles."
Ashton admitted the nerves were starting to build ahead of the decider as the Swans take on Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the grand final for a second year in a row.
The Swans are the only side to claim the prized scalp of the minor premier this season and are on an eight-match winning streak including three impressive finals victories.
Ashton said the Swans won't lack any confidence against the Hawks.
"We are on a roll and have grown in confidence since losing our last match in round 13," Ashton said.
"We beat Kiewa last time we met and Dools (Doolan) and big Scottie (Meyer) didn't play.
"The weather forecast is in our favour with a stinking hot day and we have got plenty of young blokes like myself who can run all day.
"The Hawks will start favourites after having only lost one match all season.
"But we are quietly confident that if we can play somewhere near our best that we can get the job done.
"We are a fast, young team and hopefully we can run them off their legs."
Ashton is already on the recruiting radar of at least two O&M clubs and he didn't rule out having a crack at the higher standard in the not too distant future.
"I want to play at the highest standard I can and I definitely want to have a go at O&M at some stage," he said.
"I'm not sure when but it does appeal to me.
"But the immediate focus is the grand final and it would be unbelievable if I could win another flag with my mates.
"I can't wait for the game to begin to be honest."
