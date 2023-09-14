Recently crowned Hume League best and fairest winner Kirby McDonald admits it was a case of the stars aligning which saw her become a Spider two seasons ago.
After taking a step back from the game for close to five years, family was one of the driving forces which led the former Ovens and Murray player to return to the court.
Starting with her husband and Howlong senior football coach, Matt,
"I'd been at the club and had known of people there, I just hadn't made it to the netball much as I was always watching him play footy," McDonald said.
"The coach Emma (Pargeter) had been asking me for a few years but I had always put it in the too hard basket. I thought it would be too hard with kids and Matt still playing.
"Matt had been encouraging me to get back into it while I could, and then my brother transferred across to Howlong, which meant my parents were going to be there every week and I would have babysitters.
"The stars aligned in that sense."
The talented midcourter hasn't looked back since and has now etched her name in the Hume League history books after taking out a close count on Wednesday night.
"It was definitely a surreal feeling and a surprise to receive the win, I'm very grateful for it," she said.
The mum of six-year-old twins, Ruby and Mia, knows there will always be a family focus when she's at a game.
"Life's pretty fast-paced, but it's good going to footy and netball on a Saturday and knowing that mum and dad will be there, my brother and his wife, and now my brother's brother-in-law is playing there as well," she said.
"Lots of the other girls have kids as well and they're at the age now where they're friends and look forward to seeing each other on the weekend."
McDonald's focus in now on this weekend's preliminary final clash between the Spiders and Bulldogs.
Both sides head into the match having secured a win each against the other this season.
"We've been stringing together some really good consecutive games of netball and we've worked out our system and structures so that we can adapt to what's happening on the court and we don't have to rely on particular set plays, we can be a bit more instinctive," she said.
"We're feeling pretty settled."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.