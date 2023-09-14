The Border Mail
Home/Video/Breaking

Hume League medallist Kirby McDonald ready for preliminary final with Howlong

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howlong centre Kirby McDonald in action for the Spiders.
Howlong centre Kirby McDonald in action for the Spiders.

Recently crowned Hume League best and fairest winner Kirby McDonald admits it was a case of the stars aligning which saw her become a Spider two seasons ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.