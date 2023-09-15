A woman accused of torching a Wodonga home to get rid of bad energy has been refused bail.
Donna Coward-Royal was arrested near the scene of last weekend's fire by passing police while the home was still burning on Saturday.
The 48-year-old woman is accused of previously sparking a fire in the house on August 31, saying "let it burn".
A neighbour smashed a window at the Fitzroy Street public housing home after seeing flames.
She was taken for mental health treatment at the Kerford clinic before allegedly properly torching the house on September 9.
Coward-Royal made a bail application in Wodonga court after the home was destroyed.
The court heard police were called to the home about 10pm on September 8 after Coward-Royal was spotted.
She told police she had recently been evicted and had nowhere else to stay.
It's alleged she stayed at the public housing home and lit fires in three sites in the kitchen and bedrooms between 12.30am and 1.45am
She allegedly went next door, told a neighbour there was a fire and went to Drage Road.
The home was engulfed causing an estimated damage bill of more than $400,000.
Police arrested Coward-Royal and took her back to the Wodonga station.
It's alleged she said the home had been burnt as it had a "dark energy about it".
Acting Sergeant Liam Murdock said the circumstances of the blaze were "extremely dire" and said the danger could have been "extreme for the community".
Police were also concerned the blaze had further strained already stretched public housing resources in the area.
The court heard she had been using ice and magistrate Peter Dunn wondered if she had drug induced psychosis.
The court heard Coward-Royal was suitable to undertake a court treatment program if bailed.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said she hadn't had assistance in the community.
"She's somebody who may well have slipped through the net in terms of supports," he said.
Coward-Royal sat with her head slumped in her hands in the court dock.
The court heard she hadn't been taking her medication.
Mr Patel sought bail for the 48-year-old, noting it would be a long time before the matter was resolved in the higher court.
Mr Dunn noted she had been charged with serious offences and noted she had allegedly tried to burn the home twice.
"She's a risk to the community," he said.
Coward-Royal was remanded in custody until December 14.
