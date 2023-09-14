Chiltern young gun Fin Lappin's hopes of playing in Saturday's grand final have been revived with the Swans lodging an appeal against a three-week suspension received at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Swans officials lodged the necessary paperwork with AFL NEB by the required deadline of 5pm on Thursday.
The Border Mail believes the cost to lodge an appeal is $6000.
The Swans will be hoping the appeal can be heard within the next 24 hours and if successful, allow Lappin to take his place in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Lappin has never been previously reported throughout his senior career after making his senior debut in 2018 as a 15-year-old.
