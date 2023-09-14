The Border Mailsport
Chiltern has appealed a three week ban handed down to Fin Lappin at the tribunal on Wednesday night

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:33pm
Fin Lappin is still a chance to play in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Chiltern young gun Fin Lappin's hopes of playing in Saturday's grand final have been revived with the Swans lodging an appeal against a three-week suspension received at the tribunal on Wednesday night.

