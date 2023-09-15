$150,000 concrete scam accused is contesting charges in Wangaratta court

A concreter accused of scamming more than $150,000 from victims for work he never undertook is contesting the charges.
It's alleged he scammed victims across the North East through his business, Goonawarra Concreting, before his arrest in February.
His lawyer, Will Hart, said there was a large amount of financial material and 30 witnesses in the case.
Many of those could be called to give evidence at a committal, which are run to determine if there's enough evidence for a trial.
"The charges are to be contested and we do think a committal will be sought at some time," Mr Hart said.
He sought further time to have discussions and flagged a possible bail application.
The case has already been before court multiple times.
"The matter needs to progress on the next occasion Mr Hart," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
The case was adjourned to October 12.
