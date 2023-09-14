After losing last year's grand final, Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil was able to add two crucial pieces to the Hawks' premiership puzzle.
The first was midfielder Jack Haugen who has already taken out the Hawks' best and fairest this season.
The second was Mitch Paton.
Arguably Paton is just as critical to the Hawks' flag aspirations as a key forward who also has the ability to ruck.
Once Covid wiped out the 2020 season, Paton's career was at the crossroads after he only played half-a-dozen matches in two years.
But after being lured back to the club this year by Neil, Paton looms as a key inclusion as the Hawks look to avenge last year's grand final defeat against Chiltern.
"I'm only 27 and I didn't want to hang the boots up without trying to have a bit of success first," Paton said.
"I've had a few good mates at the club, so I was keen to play with them.
"I've had heaps of fun this season and this would be the most I've enjoyed my footy ever."
The Hawks have got several Upper Murray recruits including Paton, alongside Haugen, Connor Newnham and Buckley Wilson.
Paton had a slow start to this season but has arguably hit career best form over the past month to provide the Hawks with a strong marking target across half-forward and give Tristan Mann a chop out in the ruck.
"I hurt my shoulder in a practice match against Mitta and I missed the first half a dozen games," he said.
"So I slowly got back into it and got the confidence back in my body as the year went on.
"I had a lot of issues with my shoulders early in my career when I was playing in the ruck and my shoulder would pop out all the time.
"But I've done a bit of work on the shoulders to strengthen them up and now they are fine.
"I've been pretty happy with my form in the latter part of the season, especially the last two matches.
"But everybody has been playing well and hungry to get our hands on that flag."
The Hawks are set to contest their sixth decider of the past eight grand finals on Saturday to confirm their status as a league powerhouse.
But what does Paton feel is the secret to the Hawks unrivalled success?
"I think it's just the people associated with the club, players just want to keep coming back," he said.
"Once players taste a bit of success, they want to stick around and it's a bit hard to put into words but you just can't get enough and don't want to leave the club."
Paton is still striving for his first senior flag but did play in a reserves grand final for Wodonga against Lavington in 2015.
"We got pumped by 100 points that day," Paton said.
"I played in another grand final for Federal against Bullioh and were up at three-quarter-time but ended up losing.
"So my grand final record is not flash but hopefully that can change on the weekend."
After only losing one match all season, the Hawks enter the decider as favourites.
Paton said the league powerhouse is not trying to shy away from its favouritism tag but rather embracing it.
"We are favourites, had a couple of weeks off to freshen up and Chiltern has been playing cut-throat finals for three weeks in a row now," he said.
"You would imagine they must have a few sore bodies and a few niggles.
"We have had time to work on extra stuff and have been training on the Saturday's that we had off.
"But Chiltern is the reigning premier, beat us in our most recent encounter and is on an eight-match winning streak.
"So we know we will have to play somewhere near our best to get the job done."
