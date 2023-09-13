Josh Murphy has been issued a clear challenge after being picked to play in the Futures Match at the MCG on AFL Grand Final Day.
The 16-year-old, from Albury, has been recognised as one of the most talented under-17 footballers in Australia by making the squad of 46 players which will grace the hallowed turf on September 30.
Murphy, who kicked 13 goals in 12 games for the Murray Bushrangers this season, recently caught the eye by booting three for NSW/ACT in a Futures game against Vic Metro.
The Xavier High School student will be eligible for the 2024 AFL Draft and now has the opportunity to showcase his skills on the biggest stage with recruiters watching on.
"It's a great reward which comes off the back of some impressive performances throughout the year," Bushies coach Mark Brown said.
"Josh is a key position player who's played virtually every Coates Talent League game he's been available for and off the back of the U17 NSW v Vic Metro game, where he kicked some goals and looked really dangerous, he's got an opportunity to play on Grand Final day, which is great.
"Josh is an extremely gifted kid; he's 191cm, he's got elite power and speed traits, it's just a matter of him understanding how hard you've got to work to maximise those gifts and that's been the focus primarily of his 17th year.
"He's got two perfect examples in front of him this year in Connor O'Sullivan and Darcy Wilson.
"Darcy Wilson would be as hard a player as we've ever had in our program so he's had an opportunity to watch those guys from close range."
O'Sullivan and Wilson took part in the Futures Match this time last year and look set to play AFL football in 2024 - so is Murphy on a similar trajectory?
"It's an interesting one," Brown said.
"There will be some extremely top-end talent running around on Grand Final morning, there's no doubt about that, but in my experience, it's the ones that work the hardest who capitalise and that's Josh's challenge.
"If he can embrace how hard you need to work to reach the absolute top level, I've got no doubt he's got the talent.
"It's just got to be matched with work ethic which, to his credit, has really improved throughout the year.
"He's starting to get an understanding of just how hard you can work and how hard you've got to work and he's got to keep improving in that area."
Murphy played five games of senior Ovens and Murray football this season for North Albury, whose coach Tim Broomhead believes the teenager has big things in front of him.
"Josh has taken significant steps forward this year on-field but also off-field with his application to training," the former Collingwood player said.
"His attitude, over the course of summer to now, has improved a lot.
"He's really setting himself up for a massive year next year.
"He was down at the club on Tuesday this week and we got a group of guys down there to do a session with him to make sure he's staying prepared for his game on Grand Final day.
"For him, it's a massive opportunity, very exciting, at the G."
Murphy kicked three goals against Wodonga Raiders in round five and lined up against two of the league's heavyweights in Albury and Wangaratta.
"He's continuing to grow as a player every week and he's very versatile," Broomhead said.
"He started the year for us as a forward, for Bushies he played predominantly forward and then he went down back against Raiders for us in a game and he was one of our strongest contributors that day.
"He keeps adding more strings to his bow.
"Everyone knows he's a really good kick, he's got really good hands, he's quick and he's a good size so he's got a lot of good traits, which I'm really looking forward to him showing over the next 12 months and seeing where he can go with his footy."
Murphy reached the provincial cricket grand final with St Patricks earlier this year but it's going to be football all the way from now on.
"I've got no doubt recruiters would well and truly know about him," Broomhead said.
"Playing a lot of Bushies as a bottom-ager this year is a good start and his attitude this year has come a long way.
"He's really locked in to everything that's happening at the club, he's contributing to what we're doing, he's doing his extra weights sessions, he's getting down and doing his goal-kicking, he's doing all the extra stuff and if he keeps doing that, he'll set himself up to get to where he wants to get to.
"He does have all the traits."
Joe Harrison, the son of former Border Mail editor Heath Harrison, has also been named in the squad for the Futures Match.
Harrison plays his club football for Warner's Bay and is part of the Sydney Swans Academy.
