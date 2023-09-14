Jayden Hucker has been proving himself all season - and now he's ready to do it in the biggest game of his career.
The 19-year-old returned to Holbrook from Lavington as an unheralded prospect last summer but has cemented himself as the first-choice ruckman for the reigning premiers.
Hucker, who stands 200cm tall, has played 18 games for Matt Sharp's side and is desperate to extend his season into a 20th match on grand final day.
The Brookers face Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the preliminary final on Saturday and Hucker is once again ready to meet the challenge head-on.
"There was a lot of pressure coming into the season at Holbrook, with them winning it last year and trying to go back-to-back," Hucker said.
"There's a lot of eyes looking at you to perform but I reckon I have proved myself to everyone in the club.
"At the start of the year, I don't think 'Sharpy' and AB (Mackinlay) would have thought 'Jayden Hucker's going to ruck for Holbrook all year' but I had a big pre-season.
"I played under-18s and a few ressies games at Lavington but when I came back to Holbrook this year, my goal was to make seniors.
"It was definitely a confidence boost when Sharpy put his faith in me to step in and do the rucking duties for the seniors in round three against Osborne.
"It was a bit of a jump to firsts from seconds and Osborne are the team to beat but that's what I had been working towards."
Hucker, who kicked 94 goals in 73 junior games at the club, went on to play the next 15 games as the Brookers finished second on the ladder for the third year running.
"It's been a good learning curve," he said.
"I got battered and bruised a lot this year - after some games, I can't walk and my shins and calves are really sore but it is a good learning curve as well, playing against some of the big boys and some of the guns in Hume League footy, especially the ruck.
"Ben Dower from Jindera was probably my biggest challenge; he's a big boy and trying to get around him in the ruck was very challenging.
"Lachie Knobel from Culcairn, when he rucked, I felt like he could throw me around although that game, I did get 10 coach's votes so it was one of my best games.
"I liked the challenge with Hugh Schmetzer from Osborne because he really makes you follow him.
"He loves getting that second effort and running off another midfielder so it makes you have to be independent and make sure he doesn't dominate the game."
Hucker admitted the nerves are there ahead of Saturday's clash with the Giants at Walbundrie, where Holbrook have already tasted defeat once this season.
"Rand-Walbundrie-Walla knocked us off earlier in the year, they've got a very good team and they're full of confidence," he said.
"They've won their two finals by 101 points combined and Nathan Wardius is running around like he's a gun at footy.
"I was watching the game (on Sunday), keeping an eye on what their ruckman's been doing, so I know what the game plan is and how I need to play."
Hucker had played the last of his 23 games for Lavington by the time Holbrook clinched the senior and reserve-grade premierships on a remarkable day last September.
"That was one of the heartbreaks I had last year, stepping away and the seconds and firsts both winning," he admitted.
"It was very upsetting but I was happy for the club, especially with what they've gone through over a few years.
"As a junior, I used to love watching the seniors after playing junior footy, I used to love training with them...
"They're your idols when you're younger, you look up to them, but then to be one of them and have young kids looking up at you, you've got to show how good you actually are and how you can be a role model in some young kids' eyes."
Saturday, September 16 at Walbundrie
FOOTBALL
Seniors: Holbrook v Rand-Walbundrie-Walla
Reserves: Holbrook v Howlong
U17: Howlong v Brock-Burrum
U14: Osborne v Lockhart
NETBALL
A-grade: Jindera v Howlong
B-grade: Holbrook v Jindera
C-grade: Osborne v Holbrook
C Reserve: Osborne v Lockhart
17/U: Henty v Holbrook
15/U: Lockhart v Henty
13/U: Brock-Burrum v Holbrook
11/U: Howlong v Henty
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.