The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ovens and Murray Toni Wilson medallist Lindy Singleton enters bodybuilding

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 15 2023 - 11:18am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindy Singleton will contest the ICN Queensland State Championships next weekend. Picture supplied
Lindy Singleton will contest the ICN Queensland State Championships next weekend. Picture supplied

The inaugural superstar of Ovens and Murray netball is tackling a new venture - at 58.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.