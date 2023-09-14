The inaugural superstar of Ovens and Murray netball is tackling a new venture - at 58.
Lindy Singleton won three of the first four A grade best and fairest awards, but enters the bodybuilding world next weekend.
Singleton will contest the ICN (I Compete Naturally) Queensland State Championships in Brisbane.
"I was going to the gym every day, but just going through the motions and doing an overall kind of workout, but, oh my God, this is next level, I now appreciate what bodybuilders go through, for someone like me, just looking for a challenge, I'm learning lots," Gold Coast-based Singleton explained.
"With bodybuilding, you've got to work on certain body parts on certain days."
Singleton's devotion to fitness was a critical factor in claiming the O and M's Toni Wilson Medal in 1993-95-96.
Until Emily Browne claimed her third Toni Wilson Medal last year, Singleton had been the only three-time winner and was inducted into the league's Hall of Fame in 2015.
The star midfielder coached her home club Myrtleford and followed with coaching stints at Wodonga, Wodonga Raiders and Corowa-Rutherglen.
But that ferocious discipline has heightened since starting bodybuilding training almost five months ago.
"I'm doing different styles of exercises that I had never done because I was old school," she laughed.
"I'm not allowed to do any cardio, you don't want to be wasting any of the muscle you're building.
"I have to walk up to 18,000 steps (around 13kms) a day now, trying to burn the body fat.
"Over the years I've counted calories, but I've never broken it down into macro nutrients, monitoring your carbs, fats and proteins.
"I was on 2400 calories, I've cut it back to 1150, it all falls down to the gram, weighing all your food."
Singleton will compete in two categories.
"There's a section where you wear runners and skimpy gym gear and the other category is fitness, so that's where you come out in your bikini and high heels," she said.
"The hardest thing for me is the posing, I don't mind the posing, but it's the twisting and bending of the body, my body doesn't go in the shape they want you to put it in.
"I've had two knee recos, a prolapsed disc in my back, degenerative discs in my neck, so my neck can't turn as well, I had a tear in my shoulder, so the twisting, oh my Lord.
"But you're only on stage for five minutes at a time, so I just have to suck it up."
Prior to starting her intense training, Singleton had hovered around 64kgs, but is down to 59.5.
"The transformation of my body has been amazing, I didn't think I'd be dropping weight at this point," she revealed.
"I knew I'd lose body fat, but I've dropped weight and when you're building muscle, that's been really interesting."
