It's often said that a mother knows best.
For Georgie Attree and Rebecca Evans, this also applies to the netball court.
The Hawks duo will be listening closely to their mums and Kiewa-Sandy Creek co-coaches Sharyn Attree and Kath Evans this weekend as the Hawks attempt to claim their third consecutive A-grade premiership.
"We feel pretty privileged that they actually listen to us Shaz, don't we," Kath joked.
"Absolutely! Georgie always says to me 'you need to be a coach not a mum, and even though you're my mum, I'll listen to you," Sharyn said.
"It's nice to have that respect from them."
"On the weekends it's pretty clear, and even at training on Thursday nights, they know the role we play, but it doesn't mean we don't get challenged on things. I'm not sure if that's as a player or as a daughter," Kath said.
"But that's all good, that's what makes us develop as a team and as coaches."
Both Rebecca and Georgie agreed they're enjoying making lifelong memories with their mums at Sandy Creek.
"It's super exciting and we're lucky to be able to have this opportunity, not only with the coaches, but with the whole team," Rebecca said.
"You already feel like your team is your family, but it's a bit different when it actually is, it adds a bit extra," Georgie agreed.
While Georgie recently celebrated 50 games as a Hawk, the promise of a family environment was the key selling point Rebecca put forward when she was trying to lure the former North Albury netballer to the club several seasons ago.
"I still remember having lunch with her and saying it's a great family club, I promise," she said.
"Since she's arrived, she's coached juniors, she's not only brought her immediate family, but her extended family as well with her cousins, and now she's met her boyfriend at the club, so I think it's lived up to her expectations.
"It's the first club I've had my whole family at. Me and my brother Noah have never played at the same club until this year," Georgie said.
"We're also lucky from a family perspective, our son (Cam Evans) is playing in the seniors, his girlfriend is playing in C-grade with Sharyn's niece and Georgie's partner is playing in the seniors as well. It's a broad family affair, which is pretty exciting," Kath added.
Coach Kath has led the Hawks to their last two flags in 2019 and 2022, with Sharyn assisting her last season.
Rebecca has reached a feat almost unheard of on the border after winning A-grade premierships in the Tallangatta, Hume and Ovens and Murray Leagues.
But they all appreciate how special it is to make it to grand final day.
"I was fairly old in my career when I finally won a premiership, so I never take it for granted because I know what it's like to be on the other end and not playing finals at all," Kath said.
It's shaping up as a close contest between the Roos and Hawks, with Yackandandah upsetting the reigning premiers in the qualifying final.
"Kath and I have had a lot of sleepless nights in the last two weeks," Sharyn admitted.
"We're looking forward to having a good match," Kath said.
"They've obviously got some extraordinary players with a lot of experience, but we feel like both teams match up well, so it's just a matter of who is best on the day."
