The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kiewa-Sandy Creek mother-daughter duos ready for TDNA grand final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 15 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Georgie and Sharyn Attree and Kath and Rebecca Evans ahead of this weekend's Tallangatta League A-grade grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Georgie and Sharyn Attree and Kath and Rebecca Evans ahead of this weekend's Tallangatta League A-grade grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire

It's often said that a mother knows best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.