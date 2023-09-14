Wodonga traffic has been affected by a collision on the corner of Lawrence Street and Emerald Avenue on Friday morning, September 15.
The incident occurred about 8.20am, with police and paramedics attending the scene.
A Lawrence Street resident told The Border Mail he heard a loud bang outside his house and rushed out to see two damaged four-wheel-drives mounted on the median strip.
One witness said a bus was turning into Emerald Avenue from Lawrence Street at the same time one of the cars was turning into Lawrence Street.
"The driver couldn't see the car because the bus was there, so when he pulled out, he ran right into him," the witness said.
Traffic was slow on Lawrence Street but not at a stand-still.
At 9.20am, tow-trucks were working to remove the vehicles from the scene.
It is unclear if anybody was injured in the collision.
Police and Ambulance Victoria have been contacted.
