Teen swimming sensation Oscar Kreutzberger became a national champion on Thursday night.
The 16-year-old, from Albury, won gold in the 400m individual medley at the Australian Short Course Championships in Sydney, beating his closest rival by more than two seconds.
Kreutzberger, representing North Albury Swimming Club, touched the wall first in 4:16.86 after an epic battle with Nunawading's Jack Gurrie (4:19.04).
Having hit the front towards the end of the butterfly leg, Kreutzberger had built a healthy lead at the 200m mark but the breaststroke of Gurrie closed that gap and the pair were neck and neck with just two laps to go.
However, the Trinity Anglican College student produced a barnstorming finish to leave Gurrie in his wake, powering clear in the freestyle finale with Harrison Biddell (Marion) completing the podium in a time of 4:20.03.
Kreutzberger was one of only two 16-year-olds in the race and North Albury coach Mitch Brown was thrilled to be able to celebrate his first national title winner.
"It was very exciting," Brown said.
"Oscar's gutsy - and very competitive.
"He's got a lot of fight in him and we saw that.
"Oscar performed even better than I thought he was capable of, which goes to show well he managed his emotions and nerves in the race.
"When you go up against very experienced competitors who are great swimmers, you've got to learn how to control your nerves and he did a really good job of that.
"He's learning a lot and good swims like that, when they're constructed well and the outcome is great, it reinforces learning how to manage your mood state during these competitions."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.