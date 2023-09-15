A house in the Indigo Valley has been destroyed by fire in the early hours of Friday, September 15.
Fire crews were called to the home on Indigo Creek Road about 2.15am.
The occupant of the home was able to free themselves from the property before CFA brigades worked to extinguish the blaze.
Incident controller Xavier Stanford, of Barnawartha CFA, said they were taken to hospital for observation and no injuries were reported.
"It was fully involved by the time we got there," he said.
"It wasn't too difficult to get it under control. We attacked it from the outside for firefighter safety.
"Fortunately the occupant was out, which is what we want to hear. It changes the fire fight a bit.
"It was down Indigo Creek Road, a fair way down the valley back towards Wodonga."
Crews came from Barnawartha, Chiltern, Indigo, Wodonga West and Wodonga.
Mr Stanford said police and a CFA investigator will work to determine what caused the fire, which wasn't being treated as suspicious.
