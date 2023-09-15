The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim had to lock himself behind gate at North Albury business to avoid violence

By Albury Court
September 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drunken man unleashed a tirade of profanity-laced abuse replete with threats of violence soon after his arrest for similar behaviour on a North Albury street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.