A drunken man unleashed a tirade of profanity-laced abuse replete with threats of violence soon after his arrest for similar behaviour on a North Albury street.
That first incident occurred as a man left his workplace in Calimo Street late on the night of June 20.
The man ended up having to lock himself in behind the front gate when Ryan Oakes lost his cool.
Oakes had approached him to ask for a lift home, but the man refused because Oakes was so drunk.
He became abusive and kicked the man's vehicle at least four times and when told to stop, hurled more abuse.
Oakes swung two punches at the man but missed, then a third punch aimed at his head hit him - the victim ducked, only to be struck to the left shoulder.
Earlier in the night, for being belligerent and drunk, he was kicked out of a woman's house in Wodonga where he was renting a room.
Wodonga police took him to an address in North Albury "to prevent a breach of the peace" and it was after this that he made his way to Calimo Street.
Oakes, who turned 39 during his 55 days in custody, bail refused, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property, common assault, use offensive language, hinder or resist police and intimidation.
The last charge related to the threats he made towards an officer at the Albury police station.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said that aside from three weeks spent bail refused as an 18-year-old, this was Oakes' first decent stretch behind bars.
"It is an experience he never wants to revisit," he said.
Mr Lingham said Oakes, who appeared via a video link to Bathurst jail, had drunk "a significant amount of alcohol" on the night and that it was clear his actions stemmed from being in an "intoxicated and agitated state".
He said Oakes required professional help in tackling his issues with alcohol.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Oakes comments to police represented a "significant example of offensive language and offensive behaviour".
"He continued to speak in a derogatory fashion when they (the police) were simply trying to do their job on the night," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said it was also a serious example of intimidating police.
"Police do an incredibly difficult job on behalf of the community," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the offences were aggravated by Oakes being on a suspended jail sentence in Queensland and on bail for matters in Victoria at the time.
She said she was "guarded" about his prospects for rehabilitation.
The court heard police were heading to the scene of the assault, which happened about 11.30pm, when they saw Oakes walking east on Swan Street, near the intersection of Calimo.
They stopped their vehicle next to Oakes, who immediately walked over and tried to open the passenger door handle.
"The accused began tapping on the window and was aggressive when asked to step back," police said.
Oakes was "argumentative" and refused to obey police directions.
When asked to provide some identification, Oakes replied: "Have to put the f---ing cuffs on then. What the f--- have I done for you to do this here? You racist bunch of c----."
Oakes repeated this "aggressive" and "intimidating" behaviour after being arrested and taken back to the station, where in addition to continuing to abuse officers he repeatedly punched a glass door in the police dock.
"I'll f---ing kick your head in," he yelled at one constable. "Open the door and see how you go one-on-one. Without them your head would be missing, c---."
Ms McLaughlin convicted Oakes, placed him on a supervised 12-month community corrections order and fined him $4700.
She told Mr Lingham that NSW Community Corrections would have to be notified if Oakes went into custody in Victoria on his release from jail.
