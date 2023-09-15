It's been just over 15 years since Yackandandah brought home an A-grade premiership.
The Roos dominated the competition from 2005 to 2007 with back-to-back-to-back flags, but has experienced a quiet spell since.
With the town now covered in blue and white, it's hoped that this weekend could mark the end of the club's netball drought.
Samara Leslie has only ever worn Roos' colours after arriving at Butson Park as a 12-year-old.
After reaching her 200 game milestone this season, she admits a premiership at her home club would be the cherry on top, in what is her first time lining-up in a grand final.
"It's pretty special to me," Leslie said.
"We've been building on this all year as a team and it's so exciting, I just don't have any other words for it.
"Like all clubs, we've gone through waves over the years and we've been building and building.
"It's a credit to Anna's coaching this year and to the girls."
Leslie, who is currently pregnant, was forced to watch the Roos from the sidelines during their thrilling semi-final victory against the Hawks after rolling her ankle against Thurgoona in the first week of finals.
"I did the proper rehab and it's feeling good," she said.
"I took it easy just because I knew preparations over the last couple of weeks were super important, so I've tried to rest it as much as possible.
"That game against Kiewa was getting my heart racing, but it was amazing to see the girls come together to get over the finish line.
"Working as a team for each other is what we're all about."
Leslie was coached by Roos' goal shooter Jess Garland in the under-15s and has always looked up to midcourter Emma Maslen.
"I've watched those girls play and have grown up with them," she said.
Despite being in uncharted territory, Leslie said she'll approach it as any other game.
"It's awesome that we've also got our under-15 and 13 girls in the grand final, as well as some of our footy teams," she said.
"It's such a great atmosphere at Sandy Creek, so hopefully we can put on a great show."
