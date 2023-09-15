The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yackandandah's Samara Leslie hoping to make history with Roos

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah's Samara Leslie is hoping the Roos can break their premiership drought this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah's Samara Leslie is hoping the Roos can break their premiership drought this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

It's been just over 15 years since Yackandandah brought home an A-grade premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.