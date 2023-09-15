Connor Newnham feels like a dog that has been let off its leash.
After playing more than 100 plus senior matches at Border-Walwa, Wodonga Raiders and now Kiewa-Sandy Creek as a key forward, Jack Neil threw Newnham a new challenge this season.
Instead of predominantly playing out of the goal square, Newnham has played a variety of roles including across half-back, rotating through the midfield as well as spending time in attack.
The move has proven to be a masterstroke by Neil with Newnham back to his brilliant best and the Hawks a lot less predictable when going forward.
Newnham said the change has given him a different perspective towards football.
"The move has just changed my view on how I like to play my football," Newnham said.
"It's exciting, half the time I don't even know where I will be playing.
"It keeps the opposition guessing as well and they don't know if I will go forward, go back or have a run in the midfield.
"I feel like it's added another dimension to my game as well and I'm not just pigeon-holed as being a key forward.
"Depending on the opposition and match-ups Jack lets me know where he wants me to play and when to rotate.
"Then how the game unfolds, it dictates where I spend the most playing time.
"It's been great."
Newnham was regarded as one of the most promising key forwards in the O&M during his time at Wodonga Raiders after playing juniors and making his senior debut for Border-Walwa.
But after five seasons at Birallee Park, Newnham felt his motivation to play at the higher standard waning.
So the 24-year-old decided to head bush and join the Hawks in a huge coup for the league powerhouse.
Newnham hasn't looked back since.
"I feel it's the best footy decision that I've ever made to be honest and I can't speak highly enough of the club," he said.
"Just the success and the people at the club and I met my partner Georgie Attree as well
"I'm the happiest I've ever been and have never enjoyed playing footy as much as I do now.
"The loyalty of the playing group is what stands out and a lot of ex-players have gone into town and then come back.
"Everyone has the motivation to do what it takes to make grand finals.
"The club has got a lot of good people doing the hard yards behind the scenes and the culture at the club is like nothing that I have experienced previously."
Newnham isn't the only gem the Hawks have found that started their career in the Upper Murray.
Jack Haugen, Mitch Paton and Buckley Wilson are also former Upper Murray players.
Newnham and Haugen share a special bond after playing juniors together at Border-Walwa, then going to Wodonga Raiders and now Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The pair are arguably the Hawks' two most important players with Haguen enhancing his reputation this season after winning the club's best and fairest.
"It's pretty exciting and the only time that I haven't played alongside Jack was when he had last year off," Newnham said.
"So it just feels like I'm at home, Jack is a good mate of mine and is a bloody good footballer.
"I think this season has been the best of his career so far.
"I think Jack got robbed at the Barton medal count after only polling six votes, I thought he would win it for sure.
"But I can assure you that Jack is certainly one player that's not into personal accolades, he is all about the team."
Newnham may be only 24 but he feels he has also matured a lot since arriving at Coulston Park.
"I have calmed myself down a bit now and I used to get frustrated when things weren't going my way," he said.
"Now I try to be a leader where in the past I was probably a bit guilty of being a bit of a selfish player.
"Now I am a lot more team oriented and get just as much satisfaction from helping set up a goal compared to kicking one."
Newnham is still searching for the first flag of his career with last year's grand final loss against Chiltern his only previous senior grand final.
