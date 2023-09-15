Double winners Albury Hotspurs are looking to add state success to their Albury-Wodonga Football Association domination.
Fresh from beating Wodonga Diamonds Red in the cup final at Lavington Sports Ground last weekend, Hotspurs' under-13 boys are preparing to take on Wollongong side Balgownie in the first round of Football NSW's Champion of Champions tournament.
The game at Aloysius Park kicks off at 10am on Sunday, Hotspurs having entered after winning the AWFA league championship.
And while the action is taking place on the male side of the draw, coach Aidan Kilroy revealed that the strength of his side this season has been built on a diverse line-up.
"We lost arguably our best player from last year but we brought five girls into the team," Kilroy explained.
"We trained with the under-14 girls, who have come from a culture of winning, so the boys had to quickly step up.
"Some other teams might have had one or two girls but we were quite unique in the way we did it.
"We only had five top-age U13 boys and the rest were either girls or U12s and U11s.
"They're a good bunch of kids who wanted to learn and bought into that winning culture.
"At the start of the year, we sat them all down and said 'this could be anything you want' and to do the league and cup double is a great credit to all of them."
Julien Brown-Paquier scored the only goal of a tense cup final, burying Mason Vlaskic's through-ball, as Hotspurs prevailed 1-0 in extra time.
"I trust the kids and I just knew we'd get a breakthrough," Kilroy said.
"Watching how they've developed from the start of the year to the end has been amazing.
"They've taken so much on board and that makes everything worthwhile.
"We don't know exactly what we're coming up against (Balgownie) but hopefully we go alright."
Hotspurs have also entered the under-18 girls section of the Champion of Champions, with a game against Shellharbour to come on October 8.
