THE first step toward a merger of the Howlong Golf Resort and Club Corowa has been taken.
The boards of each club have voted unanimously in favour of the link-up over the past week after the former Corowa RSL approached the golf club in August.
Now a memorandum of understanding, commonly known as an MOU, needs to be set out before members of both clubs vote on the amalgamation proposal.
Issues to be covered include Howlong seats on a board, golf fees, staff conditions and entitlements and asset protection in relation to the potential sale of assets.
An information evening involving Club Corowa chief executive Peter Norris is to be held at Howlong Golf Resort from 6pm on Wednesday, September 20, to address concerns.
"At this stage it's all positive," Mr Norris said.
"I haven't heard anything too negative, it's more just questions with people not understanding the process.
"Hopefully the information night will allow those questions to be answered and show the benefits to both clubs."
Howlong club president Mark Sarau is upbeat about the prospects of a merger.
"Providing we can get the MOU well balanced we see it as a wonderful opportunity - for two clubs to become one big club that would be fantastic," Mr Sarau said.
"There's a lot of work to be done with the MOU.
"It's in its first draft and there will be a bit of back and forth but I'm confident we'll get there."
Mr Sarau said with Mr Norris and Club Corowa finance manager Chris Rebecchi having previously worked at the golf club there was an "emotional connection" which ensured there was a good understanding of the culture of the organisations.
Once the MOU is finalised it will be presented to each club's community, with a 21-day period before separate meetings are held of members to vote on the merger.
That means it will be mid to late October when the proposal is decided.
Mr Norris said the meetings were likely to be held in the same week, with Howlong to precede Corowa, as if there was a 'no' vote at the golf resort it would make the second gathering redundant.
If a merger is approved it will then need to be ratified by Liquor and Gaming NSW, a process Mr Norris hopes will occur before the end of 2023.
No other licensed clubs in the Federation Council area responded to Club Corowa's invite to consider a merger.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.