Wangaratta has unveiled its Generation Next in finals.
The Pies had four players - Ryan Battin, Braeden Marjanovic, Joe Berry and Waitai Tua - from last year's under 18 premiership in the senior team which ended Wodonga's season in the first semi-final last Sunday.
The latter three have been named on an extended bench for tomorrow's preliminary final against Albury at Birallee Park, Wodonga, along with another thirds' premiership player in Xavier Laverty.
The teenagers have started their senior careers under 2010 Collingwood premiership player Ben Reid.
"It's pretty good mate, he's really insightful, he always has the time to give you feedback on where you can improve, he's trying to turn us younger boys into senior footballers," 19-year-old Marjanovic suggested.
The 171cm midfielder sealed his finals spot with a breakout game against Albury in the qualifying final.
He had 18 touches, including eight contested possessions.
Berry is only 17 and in year 11 in his home town of Benalla, but he kicked one goal, in particular, which stamped his arrival.
At the 12-minute mark of the second quarter, the 180cm forward beat two defenders and raced away to land a 40m shot.
"Basically I flew for the mark and landed with a bit of momentum, so I thought I might as well just take it on, so it ended up working well," he recalled.
It was a goal any player would love as their best of the year, let alone a teenager in just his third game.
Berry goes by the nickname of 'Joey', which carries enormous standing at the club after favourite son Joe 'Joey' Richards was drafted to Collingwood in last year's AFL Draft.
The youngsters have made their mark in the second half of the season after the Pies were belted by injuries.
On-ballers Jackson Clarke and Matt Kelly haven't returned, while Reid has been forced into retirement after requiring surgery on a ruptured bicep.
Reid admitted the club had to find new players.
It's a rebuild opponents Albury has already undertaken in recent years.
The retirement from the O and M of Morris medallists Chris Hyde, Joel Mackie and Shaun Daly, along with a host of multiple premiership players, including Dean Polo and Luke Packer, opened the way for a stack of youngsters, like Jake Gaynor, Riley Bice, Max Byrne and Co.
"Joe got his opportunity as a result of the injuries and he's played really well for us," Reid praised.
"He's certainly got a lot to look forward to and he just loves his footy and trains at a high level.
"'Maj' (Marjanovic) has really come on this year and is as dedicated to his craft as anyone at the club.
"I couldn't be prouder of the way he's gone about his year and his first two finals have shown he's got a great future."
Marjanovic is a Collingwood fan and was just old enough to remember the club's last flag in 2010.
"Growing up my favourite player was Dale Thomas but, at the moment, it's pretty fair to say it's Nick Daicos," he offered.
The teenager was jokingly asked if his coach knew he wasn't his favourite player as a kid.
IN THE NEWS:
"I don't think he's ever asked me that question, we'll see how it goes when he finds out," he laughed.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.