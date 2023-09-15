A Border photographer is in the Guinness World Records after a lengthy wait to have his navigation of the Murray River on a paddleboard recognised.
It edged out the previous mark of 2643 kilometres set in 2017 on the Ganges River in India by Indian lawyer Shilpika Gautam.
Mr Charlesworth's effort saw him paddle the full length of the Murray River and around lakes Hume, Mulwala, Albert and Alexandrina.
As he completed it unassisted and had no adjudicator with him, Mr Charlesworth was required to submit a package of evidence, which included GPS records, images and videos.
His achievement has been published on the Guinness World Records website and a framed certificate is on the way, while there's a chance he'll feature in the 2025 book having just missed the cut-off for the 2024 edition published this month.
"It's surreal because it was so immersive," he said.
"One hundred days is a fair chunk of time, but when you get so engaged in something, and you're involved in every single aspect of it, you're kind of focused on the bite-sized pieces from day to day, and it takes your perspective away from the overall scale of it.
"I was definitely feeling it at the end of the trip, where all the gear was starting to wear out. My mattress was leaking and deflating during the night, the sleeping bag was wet and winds were 70kmh plus down near Adelaide at Lake Alexandrina.
"When I left in March, it was glorious weather, all the gear was brand new and it felt like a holiday. By the end, it felt like I was really working for it. You're feeling pretty crusty by the end of living 99 days out of a bag."
However, Mr Charlesworth feared he wouldn't complete the required distance as he battled full body cramps and discovered major changes to parts of the river.
"There were sections of river that were shown on maps as being long winding sections that were no longer there. They were marshland, where a headland for instance would have washed through and created effectively a shortcut," he said.
"They were filled with reeds and snags and you physically couldn't get through it.
"There was quite a lot of that and it actually tallied up to about 100 kilometres worth of lost distance over the journey.
"There were a couple of waterways I could have paddled further back up the river that in retrospect I should have done and taken the opportunity when I had it.
"I am very happy that I broke the record. The bottom line is I bettered the previous mark and if someone wants to beat mine, they've got their work cut out."
