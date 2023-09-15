The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Peter Charlesworth sets Guinness World Record for stand-up paddleboarding

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border photographer is in the Guinness World Records after a lengthy wait to have his navigation of the Murray River on a paddleboard recognised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.