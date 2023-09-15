Albury United's winning culture is passing down the generations.
And that's what made victory in the Division 1 women's cup final doubly special for 15-year-olds Kyanna Milne and Isabella Webb last weekend.
Kyanna's mum Karen Rannie-Milne, vice-president at United, was the team manager this season while the Greens were co-coached by Isabella's dad Cade Webb.
"I was a bit nervous," Albury High School student Kyanna admitted.
"I only started playing seniors last year, and so did Isabella, so it was quite breath-taking.
"I've grown up with all of these girls - I've known our captain Allanah (Seary) since I was little - and it's so special to play alongside such great players.
"At half-time, we were 2-0 up but that's a dangerous score because they could have easily come back.
"But we did it and I couldn't have asked for better girls to lift my first trophy with.
"I was so excited, thrilled and, honestly, relieved that it was finished."
Kyanna featured in 18 of United's Division 1 games this season.
"It was great to see the younger girls playing with their mentors and under-17 coaches, Allanah Seary and Caity Tatchell," Karen said.
"To see females supporting each other and growing as players was incredibly rewarding.
"It was great to be part of Kyanna's team this year and for them to make the grand final.
"It's been great to watch both Isabella and Kyanna grow as players this year and it's a great credit to Tracey (Dalitz) and Cade for stepping up and mentoring the girls.
"This is definitely one event I won't forget in a hurry!"
Isabella, who's just six days older than Kyanna, attends Xavier High School and played 15 games in United's cup-winning campaign.
"It was very exciting to be part of that team and to win my first ever grand final," she said.
"I've enjoyed spending time with the girls, learning and developing as a player.
"I feel like I've picked up a little bit of confidence.
"At the start of the year, I was very shy and didn't like stepping out of my comfort zone but they encouraged me to be able to step out on that pitch and try my best."
That sentiment was echoed by Cade, who combined his role at United this season with another coaching position at Murray United.
"Now the girls are at high school, there's a little bit more independence and they're becoming more confident people in general, whether that's in life or on the soccer field," he said.
"It's good to see that change because when I was coaching the girls three or four years ago, they were introverts, very quiet, whereas now they're coming out of their shell and mixing in with everybody else.
"It's fantastic to see the younger generation of people start to grow and get involved at club level."
Cade wore a smile as broad as the Lavington oval when Isabella was presented with her winner's medal by Albury mayor Kylie King.
"It's a proud moment as a Dad to see your daughter have that opportunity to win something," he said.
"Success is great and the smile on her face will stay with me for a long time.
"The last time I coached Isabella was in the U12 reps for AWFA so to see where she's come from to where she is now is huge.
"It's always hard coaching your own kids but I think she understands sometimes when I've got Dad's voice on or I've got the coach's voice on.
"To her credit, she's improved out of sight and she deserved her opportunity on the weekend.
"I just hope it leads to bigger and better things for her and she continues playing the game."
