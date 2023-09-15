Nelly Taylor has a pretty incredible record when it comes to grand finals.
Before arriving at Kiewa-Sandy Creek two seasons ago, Taylor had played in eight deciders in Central West NSW, coming away with a remarkable seven premierships.
After playing in the Hawks' B-grade side last season and sitting on the bench during for the club's successful 2022 A-grade finals campaign, Taylor is hoping to add another milestone to her decorated netball career.
But more than anything, she hopes to share the experience with those in the team who have never experienced a grand final before, such as league best and fairest winner Alissa Donaldson.
"Last year we had our wing attack, Keiran De Koeyer, who had never won one before, and even though I was on the bench, it was so good to see her excitement," Taylor said.
"It's an amazing feeling and I'm very motivated to help them, because they're all amazing.
"The club has so many strong volunteers who support the netballers and footballers, so it would be really nice to repay their hard work."
Originally from the Riverina, Taylor joined the Hawks after relocating to Kiewa with her family.
After years of playing in a stand alone netball competition, Taylor admitted returning to a community football and netball club feels just like home.
"I grew up with this and I love coming back to it," she said.
"Having a community club is a really good thing and it's nice to bring my kids into it.
"What I love is the similarities with the group of girls. There's a lot of trust and we love playing together, that's what makes it special for me."
Taylor will have her three children, Clare, Will and Oliver, cheering her on this weekend when the Hawks take on the Roos.
"It will be fun having them here to cheer me on," she said.
As someone who has played in their fair share of grand finals, Taylor knows exactly what to do from here.
"Keep busy, try not to think too much about it, have fun and remember why you're there to play," she said.
"Then focus on getting the job done."
