WODONGA police are calling on the city's council to lobby for a sobering up centre to assist with the looming impact of public drunkenness no longer being a crime in Victoria.
From November, being drunk in a public place will not be an offence south of the Murray River, with the law being abolished following concerns it had an excessive impact on Indigenous people.
It also meets a recommendation of the coroner who investigated the death of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day who fatally hit her head on a police cell wall after having been detained for drunkenness in 2017.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren met with senior police, including Inspector Paul Henry last month, and they called on the council to support a sobering up centre being established in the city.
"It isn't policy at a state level to have one here at this point, we're in an area that didn't get a centre and police have suggested we can help," Cr Mildren said.
"It's not something that local government can provide itself but advocating might be something we can do."
However, Cr Mildren also said the police had flagged the impact of the change is likely to be lesser in Wodonga as elsewhere.
"It's not going to be a huge problem, the police said the issue of drunkenness is not as great here as it is in other parts of the state," he said.
Wodonga police have not responded to The Border Mail's inquiries.
Upper Murray Family Care chief executive Felicity Williams, whose service deals with alcohol fallout, would like a sobering up centre in Wodonga.
"If you can divert people out of the police and justice system and have a community and health approach that means you can not only deal with people on the night but deal with them before they get to the crisis end of the system," Ms Williams said.
However, with the government having only committed to a sobering up centre in Melbourne and an outreach service for Aboriginal people in regional areas, Ms Williams is concerned.
"You can't cart people down to Melbourne, you can't cart them off to Shepparton when they're in that state," she said.
"We need these centres in our region, so people can be supported near their home."
Benambra MP and former policeman Bill Tilley is concerned that paramedics will become the primary responders to those inebriated.
"Can we afford to have ambulances off the road dealing with drunks, being exposed to violence?" Mr Tilley asked.
"Paramedics have enough to deal with as it is - the only sobering up centre for non-Indigenous people is in Collingwood - will the ambos have to take people there?
"This is another city-centric policy that shows no respect for regional Victorians and shifts the burden of responsibility to a group who are already under the pump."
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said local police had not raised a sobering up centre with him, but the need for greater security at council events to deal with drunks had been flagged.
He pointed to the council's New Year's Eve gathering as an occasion that will require a different approach by the city.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.