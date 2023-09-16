AUSTRALIA'S best Cold Chisel tribute band is getting on board for a good cause in Albury.
Gold Chisel will headline Rock-a-thon at Sodens Hotel on Friday, October 13.
It will be a fundraiser for Country Hope, which supports children who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Nine other bands will round out the live acts.
Organiser Olivia Britton said the inaugural Rock-a-thon fundraiser surpassed all expectations last year.
She said the mega night of music raised $8000.
"The first one did so well we decided to host it again this year," she said.
"Some people missed out last year so we wanted them to have a chance to come along."
Having been a mentor in the first On Key 4 Kids campaign last year, Britton said she was keen to continue supporting Country Hope this year.
"It's such a great cause," Britton said.
Running on Friday, October 13, Rock-a-thon will have a "spooky" theme with prizes for best dressed.
There will be food vans, raffles and auctions.
Temperance and General will donate proceeds from a Rocktail cocktail to the fundraising campaign.
Rock-a-thon runs at Sodens Hotel on Friday, October 13, from 9pm.
